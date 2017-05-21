LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI — Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians at Hyderabad
Live score and updates of the Indian Premier League 2017 final between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians.
New Delhi: Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier Legue 2017 final between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians being played at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, Hyderabad. (IPL 2017 - Full Coverage)
he Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant, who have earned the reputation of being MI's bogey team, have won all three previous meetings this season against the Maharashtrian neighbours and would be looking to do just the same in tonight's title decider.
The Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant have won all three previous meetings this season against their Maharashtrian neighbours Mumbai Indians and would be looking to do just the same in tonight's title decider. They have all their three previous meetings, including the all-important Qualifier 1 match to earn themselves the reputation of being the bogey team against their final opponents.
While Pune took the shorter route to the final by defeating today's opponents Mumbai in the Qualifer, Rohit Sharma's men had to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifer 2 to earn themselves another go at their neighbours.
Supergiant will be banking on the batting prowess of Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Manoj Tiwary and Rahul Tripathi. They will take on an impeccable bowling line-up of Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Karn Sharma, Hardik Pandya, etc. in a gripping contest. The same can be said vice versa, with the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar against a batting line-up which has Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel, Rohit, Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers.
Predicted line-up:-
Mumbai Indians: Parthiv Patel (wk), Lendl Simmons, Rohit Sharma (capt), Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith (capt), Manoj Tiwary, MS Dhoni (wk), Dan Christian, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa
As far as the stats are concerned, the average first innings total in the IPL 10 matches in Hyderabad is 170. While chasing has been a sort of trend this campaign, teams batting first have won five of the seven matches played at the venue this year.
This season, RPS have the best overall economy rate of 7.93, while MI have the best death overs scoring rate of 10.72.
Live Score Card
Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians
May 21 20:00 IST
TBC
TBC Vs TBC
May 19 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 17 20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
