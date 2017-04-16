Mahendra Singh Dhoni's bat will answer those who are harshly scrutinising his performance: Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been struggling in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), found a new supporter in Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant, who played Dhoni's role in his biopic which was released recently, took to Twitter to say that he will soon reply his critics with his performance.

"The fact that Dhoni is so harshly scrutinised shows his class &the standard he has set. It's a matter of time ¬ hope his bat will answer," Sushant tweeted.

It's a matter of time ¬ hope his bat will answer. — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) April 15, 2017

After being removed as the skipper of Rising Pune Supergiant, Dhoni has had a forgettable IPL 2017 so far.