MI vs RPS: David Warner gets IPL final prediction wrong, gets trolled by Glenn Maxwell

Warner personally had a hugely satisfying tournament for him as he topped the run-scorers list with 641 runs from 14 games.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 13:15
New Delhi: Just like most fans watching the Indian Premier League 2017 final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant, Sunrsiers Hyderbad skipper also thought that the match was all but over for the Rohit Sharma-led outfit after a poor first half.

Much to the surprise of the Aussie opener, as well as the cricketing fraternity which had their eyes glued to the nail-biting clash, it was in fact Mumbai to come out victorious from the finale.

After Warner got his match prediction wrong, Kings XI Punjab captain and fellow Aussie Glenn Maxwell trolled his countryman.

Warner, in the later parts of the match, posted a series of tweets hailing Mitchell Johnson and Mumbai Indians for the spectacular win, and also felt sad for the RPS skipper Steve Smith who was inches away from sealing the title for his side.

"What an over by @MitchJohnson398 all that pressure. What an impact off the bench this year. Well done @mipaltan on the win. I was mistaken," Warner tweeted hailing Johnson.

"Feel for our skip @stevesmith49 was a great tournament from him and the Pune team. The should hold their heads up high," the explosive Aussie batsman wrote for his national team skipper Smith.

"That's 20/20 cricket for you. Two halves of a game. Superb bowling from @mipaltan was happy to be proven wrong. Amazing match, cricket wins," Warner further tweeted.

Warner might have failed to defend the IPL title with his team SRH, but personally it was a hugely satisfying tournament for him as he topped the run-scorers list with 641 runs from 14 games.

Though, Hyderabad lost in the eliminator, failing to defend their title, Warner excelled again, showing great sense of responsibility. His highest score was 126 off 80 deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders.

TAGS

David WarnerIndian Premier Leagueipl finalGlenn MaxwellRPS vs MIRising Pune SupergiantMumbai Indians

