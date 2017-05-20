close
Milestone man Rohit Sharma not wary of Rising Pune Supergiants

Rohit Sharma became the 2nd player after Suresh Raina to score 300+ runs in all the 10 editions of the tournament. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 15:22
Milestone man Rohit Sharma not wary of Rising Pune Supergiants

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians made it to their fourth IPL final as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in Bengaluru on Friday. 

Sent into bat, KKR were bowled out for 107 runs in 18.5 overs. In response, MI chased down the target with 33 balls to spare at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It was the third face-off between these two teams and MI continued their dominance by defeating KKR on all occasions. 

Chasing his third IPL title, skipper Rohit Sharma cannot stop singing praises for the collective effort by his team. 

"That's been the hallmark of this team - we've not depended on one individual. It's all about teamwork and we've been doing that regularly. Good to see when individuals take responsibility," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We deserve to be in the final. We've played really good cricket through the tournament. We played a great game today. When you have a performance like that, it gives you confidence. Bowlers set the game up for us," added.

Despite being out of action for six months Rohit Sharma became the 2nd player after Suresh Raina to score 300+ runs in all the 10 editions of the tournament. 

He also became the fourth player after Raina, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to score 4000 runs in IPL. He is the only Mumbai Indians batsman to score 3000 runs. Even Sachin Tendulkar scored just 2334 runs for MI in the IPL. 

Mumbai Indians will face Rising Pune Supergiants in the final in Hyderabad on Sunday and MI doesn’t enjoy a good run against the Steve Smith led-unit this season. Rohit is aware of the same but feels it’s just one more hurdle. "We’ve not had a great history against RPS. Just one more hurdle," he concluded.

