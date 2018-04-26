MS Dhoni first T20 batsman to score 5000 runs as captain

New Delhi: MS Dhoni became the first T20 batsman to score 5000 runs as captain. He achieved this feat after his matchwinning 70 not out against RCB on Wednesday. MS Dhoni once again showed his masterclass finishing that was set up by an intimidating knock by Ambati Rayudu as CSK chased down a stiff 206-run target to bury RCB's hopes of a home win in Match 24 of IPL 2018 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Dhoni's 34-ball 70 not out and Rayudu's 82 off 53 balls lifted CSK out of a hole at 74/4 to post a famous win that took them to top of the table with 10 points from five wins in six matches.

"I thought when we had the innings break this was difficult to chase because when I was keeping, I felt AB batted well to get them to 200 runs and it was tough to score. I thought it was 15-20 beyond par score. The key for us was the two left-handers but we lost them early. Just had to hang around there. This is a small ground, ball travels and there was just a bit of dew and it worked in our favour. Rayudu batted really well. Got a very good partnership and then Bravo striking at the end, overall it went perfectly according to the script," Dhoni said.

Bravo (14* off 7) hastened the finish as Dhoni hit a winning six - his seventh of the innings, along with a solitary boundary in a knock that was struck at a rate of 205.88.

Rayudu's blitz included 8 sixes and 3 fours as he kept his head while wickets fell around him before Dhoni strode into the middle to stamp his authority. The innings took Rayudu's total runs in the tournament to 283, which made him the owner of the Orange Cap as the top-scorer.

It was the Chennai duo's 101-run partnership for the fifth wicket that snatched victory from RCB, who looked in control of the match at one stage.

Shane Watson (7), Suresh Raina (11), Sam Billings (9) and Ravindra Jadeja (3) all departed in quick succession as Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a craft spell of leg-spin with figures of 2/26.

Corey Anderson, who bowled the last over of CSK innings, was the most expensive RCB bowler with figures of 0/58 in 3.4 overs. Umesh Yadav (1/23) and Pawan Negi (1/36) took one wicket each.