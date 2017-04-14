close
My heart still lies with Delhi Daredevils, would like to finish my IPL career playing for them: Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir played for Delhi Daredevils in the first three seasons of the Indian Premier League.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 16:18
My heart still lies with Delhi Daredevils, would like to finish my IPL career playing for them: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir has been the team's most important player since joining the franchise in 2011, having spent the first three years of his Indian Premier League career with Delhi Daredevils.

The 35-year-old, speaking, speaking to Hindustan Times, revealed that his heart still lies with the Delhi franchise and he would want to finish his IPL career with them.

“I think my heart is still with Delhi. I played for three years for Delhi (Daredevils). Somewhere, deep within my heart, I’d love to finish with Delhi. Though I am the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, and would want them to win it for the third time, but since I’m a Delhi boy too, I obviously want Delhi Daredevils to do well as well,” Gambhir was quoted as saying.

Most of the current players are set to go under the hamer for mega IPL auctions next year after the present 10-year contract expires. Considering the statement Gambhir made and his age, it remains to be seen how keen would the Daredevils be on availing the services of the local boy next season.

KKR, who have been Gambhir's home for quite a while, will surely not be happy to see him leave.

Gambhir also opened up his sledging incidents on-field saying, it is fine to be aggressive on field.

"For me, it’s fine to be aggressive and play hard. As long as you’re not getting personal, it’s fine and you can, do whatever you can, to upset the opposition. I’ve had some arguments on the field, which were never personal. Sledging makes things interesting. There are no robots playing. They are humans who want to perform well for the country. So when stakes are so high, emotions will take over. Sometimes sledging gets the best out of you."

