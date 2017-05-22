Ravichandran Ashwin's tweet backfires as Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL final

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin is one cricketer who never shies away from expressing his views. Be it interviews, pressers or social media, Ashwin is rarely seen mincing his words.

When his IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) took on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu cricketer could not contain his excitement. Although he was missing from the action on the field due to recurrence of sports hernia, Ashwin didn't want a chance to intimidate his opponents with words.

"This final looks like a match between Pune and scars inflicted by Pune," tweeted Ashwin as Pune dominated the first half of the final.

This final looks like a match between Pune and scars inflicted by Pune.#IPLfinal — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) May 21, 2017

Defending 130 in a T20 game is no cakewalk and the off-spinner had no doubt in his mind that the Steve Smith-led Pune were going to lift their maiden IPL trophy on Sunday night.

However, when RPS came out to bat, they made a mess out of what could have been a modest chase.

Even the greatest finisher in contemporary cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, could not save his team and his teammate from the embarrassment.

Ashwin was then quick to praise Mumbai pacer Mitchell Johnson for his splendid last over under pressure. Needing 13 to win off the 20th over, Johnson took two wickets and Mumbai pulled off a run-out off the last ball confirming Mumbai’s win.

A great IPL to follow an outstanding BBL for @MitchJohnson398. #IPL10final — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) May 21, 2017

The all-rounder featured in all the 13 home Test matches and took 81 wickets during the season, highest by any Indian bowler.