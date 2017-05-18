READ: Heart-warming story behind Washington Sundar's name and the honour his family still carries for an ex-army man
Roped in as a late replacement for injured Ravichandran Ashwin, Sundar has emerged as one of the finds of IPL 10.
New Delhi: What's in a name? Well, probably everything. When a 17-year-old Washington Sundar helped Rising Pune Supergiant enter the final of Indian Premier League 2017 with his brilliant bowling performance against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1, he became an overnight sensation.
But fans couldn't ignored the fact that the future star has a rather unique name for an Indian. For many, it has became an intriguing question. And finally, the story on how he got the name was revealed by none other than his father.
"I am a Hindu and come from a very humble family. Two streets away from my home in Triplicane (Chennai) lived an ex-army man called PD Washington," M. Sundar told The Hindu.
"Washington was extremely fond of cricket and would come to watch us play at the Marina ground (in Chennai). He took a liking for my game. I was poor and he would buy uniform for me, pay my school fee, get me books, take me to the ground in his cycle and constantly encourage me," added Sundar.
"To me he (PD Washington) was everything. He was the happiest man when I made it to the Ranji Trophy probables."
For the record, Sundar played in Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's (TNCA) first division league. Just after P.D passed away in 1999, M. Sundar’s first son was born.
"My wife had a difficult delivery. But the baby survived. As per the Hindu custom, I whispered a God's name, 'Srinivasan' in his ear.
"But I decided to name him Washington in memory of the man who had done so much for me. Had I had a second son, I would have called him Washington Jr," Sundar said.
On Tuesday, the young off-spinner produced a scintillating spell of spin bowling against Mumbai to take three wickets — those of Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard — and helped Pune win the match by 20 runs in the virtual semi-final.
Roped in as a late replacement for injured Ravichandran Ashwin, Sundar has emerged as one of the finds of IPL 10.
The India Under-19 player has taken eight wickets in ten matches so far.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
TBC Vs TBC
May 19 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians
Rising Pune Supergiant Vs TBC
May 21 20:00 IST
TBC
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 17 20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant
May 16 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017, KKR vs RCB: Fuming Virat Kohli gives an earful to match official after getting out for golden duck — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni's longest six in IPL 2017 lands on roof of Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs RPS match
-
Superman Sanju Samson's flying boundary-rope fielding sets internet on fire – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Robin Uthappa threatens Siddarth Kaul with body contact, then angry Yuvraj Singh takes over — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni walks after nicking the ball during RPS vs KKR match in IPL 2017
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
WATCH: Preity Zinta's priceless reaction after Chris Lynn's dismissal during KXIP vs KKR match in IPL 10
-
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni becomes first cricketer to reach seven finals in cash-rich tournament
-
READ: Heart-warming story behind Washington Sundar's name and the honour his family still carries for an ex-army man
-
IPL 2017: KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir posts brilliant message for David Warner-led SRH, post win in Eliminator
-
IPL 2017, KKR vs SRH: You can't be playing cricket at 2 am, says Nathan Coulter-Nile
-
IPL 2017, Qualifier 2: Two-time winners Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders to lock horns in virtual semi-final
-
IPL 2017: Like millions of others, Jonty Rhodes' daughter India too is a huge fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli
-
IPL 2017: KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir hails bowlers after sealing Qualifier 2 berth with win over SRH
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
David Warner
SRH
|
641Runs