Rising Pune Supergiant’s road to IPL 2017 final

New Delhi: The stage is set at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad to host the IPL 10 final. MS Dhoni is geared-up to add another feather to his much-decorated cap by becoming the first player to play seven IPL finals. His jersey's color, team dynamics and leadership might have changed but Dhoni's charm and following are still the same. Rising Pune Supergiant's skipper Steve Smith has been absolutely brilliant and he deserves all the praise in the world for leading the two-year-old IPL franchise to the coveted final. Under Smith's captaincy, RPS not only look good on paper but have managed to impress everyone on the field as well. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians will be looking for their third IPL title. Rohit might be an underrated captain but we can't ignore the fact that he will come into the final as a clear favourite because he has been in this position three times before as well.

However, MI and RPS faced-off against each other four times in the 10th edition of IPL and the Pune-based franchise won on all occasions. Pune will miss the service of their Rs. 14.50 crore buy Ben Stokes in the final. Also missing is the tricky spinner Imran Tahir with both players joining their national sides.

IPL is a long tournament and keeping a track of all the games might seem like a daunting task. But don't worry, we've got that covered for you. Here is how RPS made it to their first-ever IPL final:

Rising Pune Supergiant v Mumbai Indians at Pune - Apr 6, 2017

Rising Pune Supergiant started their IPL campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians by 7 wicktets. Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith scored brilliant half centuries.

Kings XI Punjab v Rising Pune Supergiant at Indore - Apr 8, 2017

Kings XI Punjab defeated Rising Pune Supergiants by 6 wickets. Batting first, RPS scored 163/6. Ben Stokes scored a fifty. In response, KXIP lost four wickets but Glenn Maxwell scored an unbeaten 20-ball 44 in a stand of 79 with David Miller to guide them to victory.

Rising Pune Supergiant v Delhi Daredevils at Pune - Apr 11, 2017

Sanju Samson’s magnificent 102, combined with hauls of 3/11 from Amit Mishra and Zaheer Khan’s 3/20 helped Delhi Daredevils secure a 97-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant.

Gujarat Lions v Rising Pune Supergiant at Rajkot - Apr 14, 2017

A late hat-trick by Gujarat Lions pacer Andrew Tye set up the platform for a seven-wicket win over Rising Pune Supergiant.

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rising Pune Supergiant at Bengaluru - Apr 16, 2017

Rising Pune Supergiant produced a superb bowling effort to out-class Royal Challengers Bangalore by 27 runs. RPS, batting first, notched 161/8 and then restricted RCB to 134/9.

Rising Pune Supergiant v Sunrisers Hyderabad at Pune - Apr 22, 2017

Rising Pune Supergiant defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets, thanks to half-centuries from Rahul Tripathi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Chasing a target of 177, Dhoni fashioned a last ball win.

Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant at Mumbai - Apr 24, 2017

Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 3 runs. Rohit Sharma slammed a brilliant fifty for MI. Batting first, RPS reached 160/6 with Jasprit Bumrah and Karn Sharma taking two wickets each for MI while Rahul Tripathi was the top scorer with 45 runs.

Rising Pune Supergiant v Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune - Apr 26, 2017

Kolkata Knight Riders rode on skipper Gautam Gambhir and in-form Robin Uthappa's crackling half centuries to sail to a facile seven-wicket win over Rising Pune Supergiant.

Rising Pune Supergiant v Royal Challengers Bangalore at Pune - Apr 29, 2017

Rising Pune Supergiant registered an impressive 61-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at home. Chasing 158, Royal Challengers were restricted to paltry 96 for nine in their allotted 20 overs.

Rising Pune Supergiant v Gujarat Lions at Pune - May 1, 2017

Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten 103 off 63 balls as Rising Pune Supergiant beat Gujarat Lions by 5 wickets. While chasing, RPS lost their first 3 wickets for only 10 runs in 1.3 overs and they were in big trouble. MS Dhoni along with Ben Stokes formed a solid 76 runs partnership to give the team a much-needed stability.

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rising Pune Supergiant at Kolkata - May 3, 2017

Rising Pune Supergiant rode Rahul Tripathi’s 93 to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets at Eden Gardens and rise to third on the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rising Pune Supergiant at Hyderabad - May 6, 2017

Ben Stokes (39 and 3/30), Jaydev Unadkat (5/30) and MS Dhoni (31) starred as Rising Pune Supergiant defeated hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The win also powered RPS to second spot in points table.

Delhi Daredevils v Rising Pune Supergiant at Delhi - May 12, 2017

Disciplined bowling from Delhi Daredevils, led by Zaheer Khan, saw them beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 7 runs in their IPL 2017 match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

Rising Pune Supergiant v Kings XI Punjab at Pune - May 14, 2017

Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat’s brilliant spells sealed Rising Pune Supergiant IPL 2017 playoff spot with a comfortable 9-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab.

Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant at Mumbai - May 16, 2017

Rising Pune Supergiant registered a third consecutive win over Mumbai Indians in the qualifier game in Mumbai. The Steve Smith-led team defeated Rohit Sharma's MI by 20 runs to become the first team in IPL 2017 to qualify for the final.