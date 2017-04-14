Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
Smith said the last match against Delhi Daredevils was a disappointing one for him and his team as he could not play the game because of stomach upset.
New Delhi: MS Dhoni'struggle with the bat for Rising Pune Supergiant has recently drawn criticism from RPS owner Sanjeev Goenka's brother Harsh as well as former team India skipper Sourav Ganguly but his IPL captain Steve Smith said that he is not bothered about the form of the former Jharkhand batsman.
"I am not bothered about his (Dhoni's) form. He is a class player, and we have just played three games, so he will be fine (with the bat) in the tournament," Smith told reporters ahead of his side's IPL match against Gujarat Lions here tomorrow.
Smith said the last match against Delhi Daredevils was a disappointing one for him and his team as he could not play the game because of stomach upset.
"It was a disappointing game for me and my team as I was not well while the team lost the game. Sometimes you get sick but now I have recovered and should be fine tomorrow," Smith said.
Praising South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir, Smith said, "He has been good with his economy and taking wickets, which is important for us. He is number one bowler in the world in T20, he has good tricks in bowling, he knows his game very well.
"He has been a key player for us so far and would remain so in the remaining matches," the Australian skipper said.
Asked about Gujarat Lions player Ravindra Jadeja, who missed a couple of games as BCCI advised him for rest for two weeks and who had well in the Test series against Australia, Smith said, "He (Jadeja) is a quality player, he has been good in IPL and his inclusion would strengthen Gujarat Lion's batting and bowling".
Replying to a query about RPS losing back-to-back games against KXIP and Delhi Daredevils, after winning the first game against Mumbai Indians, Smith said, "It's a long tournament, we have played only three games and have to play eleven more games. We hope to get the winning momentum quickly.
(With PTI inputs)
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions
April 16 16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune
April 16 20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab
April 15 20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 15 16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Beautiful Disha Patani rocks in Indore opening ceremony – PHOTOS & VIDEOS
-
Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Kriti Sanon gives Disha Patani a run for her money with brilliant performance in Bengaluru opening ceremony — PHOTOS & VIDEO
-
IPL 2017, Match 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore — As it happened...
-
IPL 10: Did Sakshi Dhoni post a selfie with CSK helmet to avenge MS Dhoni's insult by RPS owner's brother?
-
Gautam Gambhir's nod to dance for a sponsor might make his wife Natasha kill him
-
Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
-
IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
-
IPL 2017, Match 15: Clinical Delhi Daredevils humble Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs
-
IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Sheer hard work keeps me going, claims veteran Ashish Nehra
-
IPL 2017: Classic Yuvraj Singh show enthralls packed Eden Gardens — VIDEOS
-
IPL 2017: India discard Robin Uthappa sets up KKR's win with brilliant half-century — WATCH
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
Gautam Gambhir
KKR
|
182Runs