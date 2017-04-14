close
Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 10:59
Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni&#039;s form woes

New Delhi: MS Dhoni'struggle with the bat for Rising Pune Supergiant has recently drawn criticism from RPS owner Sanjeev Goenka's brother Harsh as well as former team India skipper Sourav Ganguly but his IPL captain Steve Smith said that he is not bothered about the form of the former Jharkhand batsman.

"I am not bothered about his (Dhoni's) form. He is a class player, and we have just played three games, so he will be fine (with the bat) in the tournament," Smith told reporters ahead of his side's IPL match against Gujarat Lions here tomorrow.

Smith said the last match against Delhi Daredevils was a disappointing one for him and his team as he could not play the game because of stomach upset.

"It was a disappointing game for me and my team as I was not well while the team lost the game. Sometimes you get sick but now I have recovered and should be fine tomorrow," Smith said.

Praising South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir, Smith said, "He has been good with his economy and taking wickets, which is important for us. He is number one bowler in the world in T20, he has good tricks in bowling, he knows his game very well.

"He has been a key player for us so far and would remain so in the remaining matches," the Australian skipper said.

Asked about Gujarat Lions player Ravindra Jadeja, who missed a couple of games as BCCI advised him for rest for two weeks and who had well in the Test series against Australia, Smith said, "He (Jadeja) is a quality player, he has been good in IPL and his inclusion would strengthen Gujarat Lion's batting and bowling".

Replying to a query about RPS losing back-to-back games against KXIP and Delhi Daredevils, after winning the first game against Mumbai Indians, Smith said, "It's a long tournament, we have played only three games and have to play eleven more games. We hope to get the winning momentum quickly.

(With PTI inputs)

