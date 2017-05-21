RPS coach Stephen Fleming defends under-fire MS Dhoni, hails him as 'one of the most successful players' in IPL history

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni might not have been in the best of form in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the bat, but the former skipper of Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) has had a major role to play in terms of on-field decision-making and with his brilliant presence of mind behind the wickets.

Pune coach Stephen Fleming threw his weight behind the Ranchi-born cricketer lauding him as one of the finest players in the last decade of IPL history.

"Dhoni is one of the most successful players in the last decade to have played. Another opportunity to win the final for him," Fleming said of Dhoni, with whom he has closely worked since the IPL`s inception in 2008.

While Fleming agreed that Dhoni has not produced cameos and big knocks on a consistent basis in this edition, but one can't forget what he did on a regular basis in the past, the former New Zealand skipper added.

"He is up for it, very motivated. It has been good this year, he has played some cameo roles.

"He has been criticised for not doing as much, but what you have to appreciate is how good he was when he was doing it time and time again."

Dhoni played some crucial knocks for the Supergiant, including his 26-ball unbeaten 40 against Mumbai in the first qualifier of the playoffs. Earlier in the tournament, he single-handedly pulled off a spectacular chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The swashbuckling right-hander has become the only cricketer in IPL to have made it to seven finals. While six of them came when he was leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK), this year's summit clash would be the first one where he will be playing just as a player.

Throughout IPL 10, Pune skipper Steve Smith, along with several other cricketers, were seen taking valuable inputs from Dhoni, who remains to be one of the most wise cricketers in world cricket.