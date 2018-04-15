Shikhar Dhawan talks about interests other than cricket

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan likes to hit the ball long and hard, but beyond the field of cricket, the Delhi man has other interests as well and topping those is life as a businessman.

"Once I finish my cricket, I will be into business," Dhawan, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said during a promotional event in Kolkata.

Also present at the event was Sri Lankan legend and the bowling coach of SRH, Muttiah Muralitharan. The former offspinner was asked how difficult bowling has become from the time he used to play for Sri Lanka.

Murali said "hitting sixes", especially in Test cricket, was not as common as it has become since the advent of T20s.

"Now the game has grown in different ways. The way batsmen bat, it is not easy to bowl," he said.

The Sri Lankan also said the frequency of T20 cricket wasn't as much during his time as an international cricketer.



"We did not play too much T20s and in Tests, they don`t hit sixes like today. It was easier to bowl during our time," the 45-year old told reporters.

Murali was also quizzed about the greatest moment in his glittering career. He decided to divide it between international and franchise cricket.

"I would cherish my 1996 World Cup win as the most important thing for Sri Lankan cricket. With Sunrisers, it was when we won the IPL trophy in 2016."

SRH are currently on six points in the ongoing IPL and play the Kings XI Punjab next in an away match at Mohali on April 19.

(With IANS inputs)