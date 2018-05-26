हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rashid Khan

Sorry, not giving Rashid Khan away: Afghan President Ghani to PM Narendra Modi

Rashid Khan's 10-ball 34 with the bat, 3/19 with the ball and two catches in the final over ensured Hyderabad defeated Kolkata to reach the IPL final.

Sorry, not giving Rashid Khan away: Afghan President Ghani to PM Narendra Modi
PTI Photo

New Delhi: Eden Gardens on Friday night was all about the heroics of one man who almost single-handedly snatched the IPL eliminator from the home team. Such was the impact of Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan on the match that his country's president hailed him as a hero and  - on a lighter note - refused to ever give him away.

Kolkata had dominated the match against Hyderabad for most parts of Saturday. But just when it looked like Hyderabad won't be able to post a formidable total, Rashid Khan walked in and bludgeoned his way to a 10-ball 34 that had four incredible sixes. In reply to Hyderabad's 174/7, Kolkata were cruising at 93/2 in 10 overs but in walked the spinner and once again walked away with three wickets to leave the team reeling. Any chances of a late resurgence from the hosts was snuffed out when Rashid took two back-to-back catches in the final over to see his team through to the finals.

It was an all-round effort that earned the 19-year-old from Jalalabad massive adulation but praise from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was extra special. "Afghans take absolute pride in our hero, Rashid Khan. I am also thankful to our Indian friends for giving our players a platform to show their skills. Rashid reminds us whats best about Afg. He remains an asset to the cricketing world. No we are not giving him away. @narendramodi," he tweeted.

 

On his part, Rashid Khan dedicated his man-of-the-match award to victims of a blast in his home town. "I want to dedicate this award to those who lost their lives in a blast during a cricket game in my hometown back home," he said.

 

 

Thanks to his consistent efforts, Hyderabad - having topped the league stage - will now face off against Chennai on Sunday for the title.

Tags:
Rashid KhanIPLIPL 2018Ashraf GhaniPM Narendra ModiPM Modi

Must Watch