SRH slump to lowest total in IPL 2018

SRH put up the worst batting show of IPL 2018 on Tuesday when MI bundled them out for 118 in 18.4 overs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Before this, the lowest total in this season belonged to RR, who scored 125/9 against SRH.

Mitchell McClenaghan (2/22) triggered the collapse with two wickets in the second over of the SRH innings, after Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked the visitors to bat.

Mayank Markande once again was the pick of the MI bowlers with figures of 2/15. Hardik Pandya (2/20) also took two wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with one wicket apiece. The effort got Markande back in possession of the Purple Cap with 10 wickets.

SRH captain Kane Williamson (29 off 21) and Yusuf Pathan (29 off 33) were the only batsmen who put up some resistance before falling to Hardik and Rahman, respectively.

SRH never recovered from the top-order collapse in the Powerplay triggered by MI's New Zealand recruit McClenaghan, who struck twice in his first over.

Shikhar Dhawan's (5) return to the SRH XI didn't last long on the pitch as the left-hander edged McClenaghan onto his stumps while attempting a drive, which looked half-hearted at best - probably because of the previous delivery that Dhawan inside-edged onto his knee for a painful blow.

SRH's No. 3 Wriddhiman Saha (0) lasted just two balls as he chased a ball pushed across him by McClenaghan and edged it to MI wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan without troubling the scorers. The score at that stage read 10/2 in two overs.

Manish Pandey (16) began on a promising note yet again hitting McClenaghan for two fours in an over, both on the up, beating the ring of fielders on the off-side. But his stay ended on a soft note as he came out to hit Hardik Pandya but couldn't get the elevation to beat MI captain Rohit in the covers.

The mix-up in the sixth and last Powerplay over sent SRH's start further down the hole as Williamson sold Shakib Al Hasan (2) a dummy after calling him for a quick single. Shakib, who had run halfway down the crease, gave up even before Suryakumar Yadav took aim and then threw the stumps down direct at the non-striker's end.

The Powerplay ended with the scoreboard showing 51/4 that left SRH with a big repair job on hand, at which they failed miserably.