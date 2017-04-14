Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Mustafizur Rahman ready to take on Kolkata Knight Riders with his off-cutters at Eden Garden

Kolkata: Since it`s a day game and the wicket is expected to remain dry, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is hopeful his off-cutters will come good when defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie here on Saturday.

"Cutters depend on wicket. If the strip is dry and it`s a day match, like it is tomorrow, yes there is a chance you will get to see them," Mustafizur, who is also called "The Fizz", told reporters on the eve of the match.

"I always try to give my best when I am playing. If I play, I will definitely try and give my best," the 21-year-old, who made heads turn with his superlative effort against India in 2015, said.

After not featuring in the first two matches due to international commitments as Bangladesh were playing Sri Lanka, Mustafizur returned to action for SRH whom he had joined last year. But the left-arm pacer had a bad day in office, conceding 34 runs off 2.4 overs without taking a wicket.

"In the first match, what I wanted did not happen. There was a bit of length problem and I could not bowl in the areas I would have liked to," the off-cutter specialist said.

Asked if pace-heavy SRH will have an advantage on the Eden turf which assists the quicks, Mutafizur said: "If the wicket is good, definitely we will do well. We have a strong pace bowling unit. Batting is also good."

On a different note, Mustafizur said Mashrafe Mortaza will be missed in the shortest version of the game as he retired recently.

"Not only for me, we all will miss him. when bhai (Mortaza) is around. He is of great support to us. Now he has retired from T20s. One dayers he will play till the time he can."