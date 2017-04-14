Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Mustafizur Rahman ready to take on Kolkata Knight Riders with his off-cutters at Eden Garden
"In the first match, what I wanted did not happen. There was a bit of length problem and I could not bowl in the areas I would have liked to," the off-cutter specialist said.
Kolkata: Since it`s a day game and the wicket is expected to remain dry, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is hopeful his off-cutters will come good when defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie here on Saturday.
"Cutters depend on wicket. If the strip is dry and it`s a day match, like it is tomorrow, yes there is a chance you will get to see them," Mustafizur, who is also called "The Fizz", told reporters on the eve of the match.
"I always try to give my best when I am playing. If I play, I will definitely try and give my best," the 21-year-old, who made heads turn with his superlative effort against India in 2015, said.
After not featuring in the first two matches due to international commitments as Bangladesh were playing Sri Lanka, Mustafizur returned to action for SRH whom he had joined last year. But the left-arm pacer had a bad day in office, conceding 34 runs off 2.4 overs without taking a wicket.
"In the first match, what I wanted did not happen. There was a bit of length problem and I could not bowl in the areas I would have liked to," the off-cutter specialist said.
Asked if pace-heavy SRH will have an advantage on the Eden turf which assists the quicks, Mutafizur said: "If the wicket is good, definitely we will do well. We have a strong pace bowling unit. Batting is also good."
On a different note, Mustafizur said Mashrafe Mortaza will be missed in the shortest version of the game as he retired recently.
"Not only for me, we all will miss him. when bhai (Mortaza) is around. He is of great support to us. Now he has retired from T20s. One dayers he will play till the time he can."
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions
April 16 16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune
April 16 20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab
April 15 20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 15 16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Beautiful Disha Patani rocks in Indore opening ceremony – PHOTOS & VIDEOS
-
Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Kriti Sanon gives Disha Patani a run for her money with brilliant performance in Bengaluru opening ceremony — PHOTOS & VIDEO
-
IPL 2017, Match 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore — As it happened...
-
IPL 10: Did Sakshi Dhoni post a selfie with CSK helmet to avenge MS Dhoni's insult by RPS owner's brother?
-
Gautam Gambhir's nod to dance for a sponsor might make his wife Natasha kill him
-
Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
-
IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
-
IPL 2017, Match 15: Clinical Delhi Daredevils humble Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs
-
IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Sheer hard work keeps me going, claims veteran Ashish Nehra
-
IPL 2017: Classic Yuvraj Singh show enthralls packed Eden Gardens — VIDEOS
-
IPL 2017: India discard Robin Uthappa sets up KKR's win with brilliant half-century — WATCH
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
Gautam Gambhir
KKR
|
182Runs