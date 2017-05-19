The possibility of crashing out of IPL due to rain was killing me: Gautam Gambhir
The 35-year-old Kolkata skipper Gautam Gambhir said that he feels like a worn out 70-year-old after the stress and tension he went through during that game.
New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rain-affected IPL Eliminator by seven wickets via Duckworth Lewis System to enter the Qualifier 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. The match that began at 8:00 pm (IST) on Wednesday finished close to 1:30 am (IST) Thursday thanks to a lengthy rain delay that kept both the teams waiting for close to 2.5 hours after SRH were restricted to 128/7.
The 35-year-old Kolkata skipper Gautam Gambhir said that he feels like a worn out 70-year-old after the stress and tension he went through during that game. The wait seemed to be never-ending and Gambhir never felt so helpless before.
"Till around 9.30 pm, I felt as if I owned half the planet and the ownership papers of the other half were being prepared. Then rain pelted my planet and washed away all my dreams. Almost," he wrote in his Hindustan Times column.
For Gambhir, who hates rain as much as he hates losing, the downpour on Thursday was too much to take. He even started contemplating about the damage caused by his team's losses against Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.
"I’d admit that my mind also took me back to the losses against Punjab and Mumbai. One win there and we’d have been in top two and wouldn’t have had to go through this torture. I don’t know how God decides his checks and balances for human beings but I was feeling really hard done by," he added.
Although KKR won the game, Gambhir admitted that he felt sorry for the Sunrisers team as he thought such losses are unfair and someone needs to come up with a plan B to deal with rain-affected matches.
KKR will now face Mumbai Indians in the second Qualifier at the same venue on Friday.
"Now Mumbai, our bogey team. Yeah, that is what my friends on Twitter are calling it. I am not thinking too much about that game at the moment except there is no forecast for rain on Friday." he concluded.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
TBC Vs TBC
May 19 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians
Rising Pune Supergiant Vs TBC
May 21 20:00 IST
TBC
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 17 20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant
May 16 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017, KKR vs RCB: Fuming Virat Kohli gives an earful to match official after getting out for golden duck — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni's longest six in IPL 2017 lands on roof of Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs RPS match
-
Superman Sanju Samson's flying boundary-rope fielding sets internet on fire – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Robin Uthappa threatens Siddarth Kaul with body contact, then angry Yuvraj Singh takes over — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni walks after nicking the ball during RPS vs KKR match in IPL 2017
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
WATCH: Preity Zinta's priceless reaction after Chris Lynn's dismissal during KXIP vs KKR match in IPL 10
-
IPL 2017: Bhuvneshwar Kumar spotted with mystery actress on dinner date – See Pic!
-
The possibility of crashing out of IPL due to rain was killing me: Gautam Gambhir
-
WATCH: Gautam Gambhir's reaction post David Warner dismissal that caught Piyush Chawla off guard
-
Ben Stokes has taken his game to "next level" in Indian Premier League, says AB de Villiers
-
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni becomes first cricketer to reach seven finals in cash-rich tournament
-
READ: Heart-warming story behind Washington Sundar's name and the honour his family still carries for an ex-army man
-
IPL 2017: KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir posts brilliant message for David Warner-led SRH, post win in Eliminator
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
David Warner
SRH
|
641Runs