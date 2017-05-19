close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

The possibility of crashing out of IPL due to rain was killing me: Gautam Gambhir

The 35-year-old Kolkata skipper Gautam Gambhir said that he feels like a worn out 70-year-old after the stress and tension he went through during that game. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 10:39
The possibility of crashing out of IPL due to rain was killing me: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rain-affected IPL Eliminator by seven wickets via Duckworth Lewis System to enter the Qualifier 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. The match that began at 8:00 pm (IST) on Wednesday finished close to 1:30 am (IST) Thursday thanks to a lengthy rain delay that kept both the teams waiting for close to 2.5 hours after SRH were restricted to 128/7.

The 35-year-old Kolkata skipper Gautam Gambhir said that he feels like a worn out 70-year-old after the stress and tension he went through during that game. The wait seemed to be never-ending and Gambhir never felt so helpless before.

"Till around 9.30 pm, I felt as if I owned half the planet and the ownership papers of the other half were being prepared. Then rain pelted my planet and washed away all my dreams. Almost," he wrote in his Hindustan Times column.

For Gambhir, who hates rain as much as he hates losing, the downpour on Thursday was too much to take. He even started contemplating about the damage caused by his team's losses against Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.

"I’d admit that my mind also took me back to the losses against Punjab and Mumbai. One win there and we’d have been in top two and wouldn’t have had to go through this torture. I don’t know how God decides his checks and balances for human beings but I was feeling really hard done by," he added.

Although KKR won the game, Gambhir admitted that he felt sorry for the Sunrisers team as he thought such losses are unfair and someone needs to come up with a plan B to deal with rain-affected matches.

KKR will now face Mumbai Indians in the second Qualifier at the same venue on Friday.

"Now Mumbai, our bogey team. Yeah, that is what my friends on Twitter are calling it. I am not thinking too much about that game at the moment except there is no forecast for rain on Friday." he concluded.

TAGS

Gautam GambhirIPL 10Kolkata Knight RidersKKRCricketIPL news. Sunrisers Hyderabad

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf's latest photoshoot will wan...

ICC Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma will struggle at opening spot, says Mohammad Azharuddin
cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma will struggle at opening...

WATCH: MS Dhoni dons lungi to shake a leg with Prabhu Deva
cricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni dons lungi to shake a leg with Prabhu Deva

IPL 2017: Bhuvneshwar Kumar spotted with mystery actress on dinner date – See Pic!
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: Bhuvneshwar Kumar spotted with mystery actress on...

Navjot Kaur reaches milestone of 100 outings for India
Hockey

Navjot Kaur reaches milestone of 100 outings for India

Rome Masters: Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas upset reigning French Open champions to reach quarters
Tennis

Rome Masters: Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas upset reigning Fr...

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir&#039;s reaction post David Warner dismissal that caught Piyush Chawla off guard
IPLcricket

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir's reaction post David Warner dis...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

SRH 128/7 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
KKR 48/3 (5.2 ov)
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match begins at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
Rising Pune Supergiant
T.B.C.
May 21, 2017 20:00 IST

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs TBC

May 21  20:00 IST
TBC
Click for full Schdule »

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 17  20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)

Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant

May 16  20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 486 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 22 Wickets
3 Mitchell McClenaghan
MI | 19 Wickets