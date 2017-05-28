close
Twitter goes crazy over Jonty Rhodes' newborn son Nathan Jon

The couple welcomed their second child on the day Mumbai Indians lifted their record third IPL title. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 22:14
Twitter goes crazy over Jonty Rhodes&#039; newborn son Nathan Jon

New Delhi: Former South Africa international and Mumbai Indians' fielding coach Jonty Rhodes was blessed with a baby boy a week ago. His wife Melanie delivered at 6.09 pm on Sunday (21 May), while her husband was away in Hyderabad for the IPL final.

The proud father took to Twitter to express his joy and shared an adorable picture of the newborn.

Exactly a week later, Rhodes posted another picture introducing his baby boy, named Nathan Jon to the world. 

"1 week ago @mipaltan won IPL10; and Nathan Jon chose me to be his dad #fatherson #makeinindia #2kids2cups", he tweeted.

The post immediately became a hit, garnering 3.1K 'likes' on Twitter and more than 350 'retweets'. 

Jonty's love for India is well-known. In an interview, the legendary South African fielder had expressed that India is an amazing country.

"Once you see what it has to offer, the hospitality of the people is just great," he had said.

He further said, "It is a very spiritual country, very forward-thinking nation. I really like that combination. You have to have a good balance of life."

The couple's first child, a daughter was born in April 2015 in Mumbai. And they named their firstborn 'India' honouring the country’s rich heritage and culture.

Interestingly, the couple welcomed their second child on the day Mumbai Indians lifted their record third IPL title.

Mumbai Indians defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in the final played at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad.

