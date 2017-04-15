close
Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video

Laksmipathi Balaji of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was the first in the inaugural event in 2008 along with Mishra and Makhaya Ntini of KKR.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 13:10
Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Fans witnessed the first hat-trick of the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL-10) being claimed by West Indian leg-spinner Samuel Badree of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a maiden over rocked the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Friday. (IPL10  - Points Table | Full Coverage)

Even as about 40,000 fans were wondering if RCB could defend their modest total of 142/5 against the two-time IPL champions, Badree`s sensational bowling feat in the second over of his first IPL match set the stands on fire, as Mumbai was reduced to 7/4 in three balls.

After Badree, 30-year-old Australian Andre Tye returned with figures of 5/17 to guide the Gujarat Lions to a seven-wicket win over the Rising Pune Supergiant in a home game at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, taking completing his hat-trick on IPL debut.

Here' a look at the duo's historical performance yesterday:-

Coincidentally, both hat-tricks were completed with the batsman being bowled by the bowler.

Badree became the 12th bowler in the decade-old IPL tournament to have scored a hat-trick and joined the likes of his West Indian spinner Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2013 and Shane Warne of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2014.

Indian spinner Amit Mishra of Delhi Daredevils (DD) is the highest hat-trick taker in IPL having achieved the feat in 2008, 2011 and 2013, followed by all-rounder Yuvraj Singh twice in 2009 when he was with Kings XI Punjab and the series was played in South Africa.

Laksmipathi Balaji of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was the first in the inaugural event in 2008 along with Mishra and Makhaya Ntini of KKR.

Besides Yuvraj, Rohit Sharma was the other all-rounder to take hat-trick in 2009 when playing for then Deccan Chargers of Hyderabad.

(With PTI inputs)

