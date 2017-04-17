close
Essel Group 90 years
Unthinkable stumping: MS Dhoni sends back dangerous AB de Villiers in style — WATCH​

Pune successfully defended 161 to win by 27 runs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 - 00:09
Unthinkable stumping: MS Dhoni sends back dangerous AB de Villiers in style — WATCH​
Courtesy: BCCI/IPL

New Delhi: Under-fire Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a good day on field, hitting some good runs and also going a good work behind the stumps.

The former Rising Pune Supergiant skipper turned up in style for the beleaguered team in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru.

First he played a vital hand, scoring 28 off 25 balls, on a top which turned out to be a difficult one. He also managed to hit, probably, the biggest six of the season, when he lodged the ball into the Chinnaswamy Stadium roof-top.

In the second half of the match, Dhoni took a clean catch to send back RCB opener Mandeep Singh off the bowling of Shardul Thakur.

It was followed by a brilliant, superb stumping of dangerous AB de Villiers after the Protea superstar was outsmarted by his compatriot Imran Tahir.

Here's the LINK to the video.

Pune successfully defended 161 to win by 27 runs.

Dhoni stumpingDhoni videoIPL videocricket videoMahendra Singh DhoniRising Pune SupergiantRoyal Challengers BangaloreAB de Villierscricket news

Live Score Card

MI 177/4 (19.3 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions by 6 wickets
GL 176/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/9 (20.0 ov)
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 27 runs
RPS 161/8 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Daredevils
Kolkata Knight Riders
April 17, 2017 16:00 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
April 17, 2017 20:00 IST

Delhi Daredevils Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 17  16:00 IST
Feroz Shah Kotla

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab

April 17  20:00 IST
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Click for full Schdule »

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune

April 16  20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant won by 27 runs

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions

April 16  16:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions by 6 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 5 4 1 8
KKR 4 3 1 6
DD 3 2 1 4
SRH 4 2 2 4
KXIP 4 2 2 4
RPS 5 2 3 4
GL 4 1 3 2
RCB 5 1 4 2

ORANGE CAP

1 Nitish Rana
MI
193
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 182 Runs
3 Steve Smith
RPS | 180 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 10 Wickets
2 Imran Tahir
RPS | 8 Wickets
3 Chris Morris
DD | 7 Wickets