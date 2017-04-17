Unthinkable stumping: MS Dhoni sends back dangerous AB de Villiers in style — WATCH
Pune successfully defended 161 to win by 27 runs.
New Delhi: Under-fire Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a good day on field, hitting some good runs and also going a good work behind the stumps.
The former Rising Pune Supergiant skipper turned up in style for the beleaguered team in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru.
First he played a vital hand, scoring 28 off 25 balls, on a top which turned out to be a difficult one. He also managed to hit, probably, the biggest six of the season, when he lodged the ball into the Chinnaswamy Stadium roof-top.
In the second half of the match, Dhoni took a clean catch to send back RCB opener Mandeep Singh off the bowling of Shardul Thakur.
It was followed by a brilliant, superb stumping of dangerous AB de Villiers after the Protea superstar was outsmarted by his compatriot Imran Tahir.
Here's the LINK to the video.
Pune successfully defended 161 to win by 27 runs.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Delhi Daredevils Vs Kolkata Knight Riders
April 17 16:00 IST
Feroz Shah Kotla
Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab
April 17 20:00 IST
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune
April 16 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant won by 27 runs
Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions
April 16 16:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions by 6 wickets
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Beautiful Disha Patani rocks in Indore opening ceremony – PHOTOS & VIDEOS
-
Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Kriti Sanon gives Disha Patani a run for her money with brilliant performance in Bengaluru opening ceremony — PHOTOS & VIDEO
-
IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 10: Did Sakshi Dhoni post a selfie with CSK helmet to avenge MS Dhoni's insult by RPS owner's brother?
-
IPL 2017: Skipper Virat Kohli lambasts RCB's performance, says they don't deserve to win
-
IPL 2017, Match 17: Rising Pune Supergiant bowlers defend 161 to stun Royal Challengers Bangalore
-
Unthinkable stumping: MS Dhoni sends back dangerous AB de Villiers in style — WATCH
-
IPL 2017, Match 16 - Rohit Sharma keeps calm to help Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions in last over thriller
-
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma shares his love for opening, but ready to sacrifice for team
-
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli magic catch stuns Rising Pune Supergiant in Bengaluru — WATCH
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
Nitish Rana
MI
|
193Runs