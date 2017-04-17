Unthinkable stumping: MS Dhoni sends back dangerous AB de Villiers in style — WATCH​

New Delhi: Under-fire Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a good day on field, hitting some good runs and also going a good work behind the stumps.

The former Rising Pune Supergiant skipper turned up in style for the beleaguered team in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru.

First he played a vital hand, scoring 28 off 25 balls, on a top which turned out to be a difficult one. He also managed to hit, probably, the biggest six of the season, when he lodged the ball into the Chinnaswamy Stadium roof-top.

In the second half of the match, Dhoni took a clean catch to send back RCB opener Mandeep Singh off the bowling of Shardul Thakur.

It was followed by a brilliant, superb stumping of dangerous AB de Villiers after the Protea superstar was outsmarted by his compatriot Imran Tahir.

Here's the LINK to the video.

Pune successfully defended 161 to win by 27 runs.