Virat Kohli-led India to play 5 ODIs, 1 T20I in West Indies after ICC Champions Trophy

This will be the fourth bilateral series between India and West Indies since 2013.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 10:16
Virat Kohli-led India to play 5 ODIs, 1 T20I in West Indies after ICC Champions Trophy

New Delhi: Soon after the ICC Champions Trophy will come to an end, Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will be off to the Caribbean to play a limited-overs series. Men in Blue will play five ODIs and lone T20I.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news through a statement.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) have confirmed India`s tour to the West Indies starting June 23, 2017."

"India is set to play 5 ODIs and one T20I against the West Indies. The five ODIs will be played from the 23rd of June to 6th July. The only T20I will be played at Sabina Park on the 9th of July," he added.

Unlike the Men in Blue, West Indies are not part of the Champions Trophy and will be hosting Afghanistan while the top eight ranked ODI nations in the ICC Rankings will compete in the marquee event in England.

This will be the fourth bilateral series between the two sides since 2013. India had also toured West Indies in August last year.

Tour itinerary:

1st ODI---Queen`s Park Oval, June 23

2nd ODI---Queen`s Park Oval, June 25

3rd ODI---Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, June 30

4th ODI---Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, July 2

5th ODI---Sabina Park, July 6

Lone T20I--- Sabina Park, July 9.

India vs West Indies, Virat Kohli, indian cricket team, cricket news

