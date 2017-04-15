Virender Sehwag destroys MS Dhoni's detractors after #DhoniDropped trends on Twitter
The position at which he’s coming in to bat is very difficult. He is still the best at No. 5 or No. 6, said Viru.
New Delhi: MS Dhoni might be at the center of criticism after failing to bring an end to his poor run of form against yesterday's clash with Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10, but Virender Sehwag has backed his former captain to come out of the rough patch sooner rather than later.
Dhoni's ongoing struggle in for Rising Pune Supergiant got twitterati starting different campaigns on the micro-blogging website. After the campaign #DhoniDropped was started, a counter campaign was started by the Jharkhand batsman's fans, named, #WeStandByDhoni.
Seeing Mahi at the center of such severe criticism, Sehwag told ABP News that there is no reason to worry about Dhoni's form as yet.
"The position at which he’s coming in to bat is very difficult. He is still the best at No. 5 or No. 6," said Viru. “There’s no doubt that he will be back in form sooner rather than later. There’s a lot of time left in the IPL. One should not judge a player of Dhoni’s stature just by the outcome of three-four games."
With promising young wicket-keeper batsmen like Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson setting IPL 2017 ablaze, many have started questioning the future Dhoni's place in Team India, especially for the up-coming Champions Trophy in England.
Sehwag, however, wasn't keen on giving any focus to such claims.
“He recently scored a match winning hundred against England. So I don’t think he’s out of touch. You can’t even imagine an Indian side going to Champion’s Trophy without Dhoni. Things like this can happen in a tournament like IPL," said the former Indian opener.
“IPL should not be a platform to judge an experience player like Dhoni. It’s fine if you judge a youngster on the basis of IPL as it is difficult for a newcomer to showcase his talent in front of a huge crowd."
With such a backing coming from one of the biggest names of Indian cricket, Mahi's fans will surely feel a lot more confident.
