close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Virender Sehwag destroys MS Dhoni's detractors after #DhoniDropped trends on Twitter

The position at which he’s coming in to bat is very difficult. He is still the best at No. 5 or No. 6, said Viru.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 13:08
Virender Sehwag destroys MS Dhoni&#039;s detractors after #DhoniDropped trends on Twitter

New Delhi: MS Dhoni might be at the center of criticism after failing to bring an end to his poor run of form against yesterday's clash with Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10, but Virender Sehwag has backed his former captain to come out of the rough patch sooner rather than later.

Dhoni's ongoing struggle in for Rising Pune Supergiant got twitterati starting different campaigns on the micro-blogging website. After the campaign #DhoniDropped was started, a counter campaign was started by the Jharkhand batsman's fans, named, #WeStandByDhoni.

#DhoniDropped or #WeStandByDhoni – Twitter divided as MS Dhoni's IPL 10 struggle continues
MUST READ
#DhoniDropped or #WeStandByDhoni – Twitter divided as MS Dhoni's IPL 10 struggle continues

Seeing Mahi at the center of such severe criticism, Sehwag told ABP News that there is no reason to worry about Dhoni's form as yet.

"The position at which he’s coming in to bat is very difficult. He is still the best at No. 5 or No. 6," said Viru. “There’s no doubt that he will be back in form sooner rather than later. There’s a lot of time left in the IPL. One should not judge a player of Dhoni’s stature just by the outcome of three-four games."

With promising young wicket-keeper batsmen like Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson setting IPL 2017 ablaze, many have started questioning the future Dhoni's place in Team India, especially for the up-coming Champions Trophy in England.

Sehwag, however, wasn't keen on giving any focus to such claims.

“He recently scored a match winning hundred against England. So I don’t think he’s out of touch. You can’t even imagine an Indian side going to Champion’s Trophy without Dhoni. Things like this can happen in a tournament like IPL," said the former Indian opener.

“IPL should not be a platform to judge an experience player like Dhoni. It’s fine if you judge a youngster on the basis of IPL as it is difficult for a newcomer to showcase his talent in front of a huge crowd."

With such a backing coming from one of the biggest names of Indian cricket, Mahi's fans will surely feel a lot more confident.

TAGS

Virender ShewagMS Dhoni#DhoniDroppedMS Dhoni formIPLIPL 10Rising Pune Supergiant#WeStandByDhoni

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
IPLcricket

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics ri...

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sporting Gijon, go six-pont clear
Football

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sport...

I-League: Sony Norde&#039;s superb strike sinks Minerva Punjab to keep Mohun Bagan on top
Football

I-League: Sony Norde's superb strike sinks Minerva Pun...

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan

Bundesliga: &#039;Incredible&#039; Borussia Dortmund fight back tears to edge past Eintracht Frankfurt at home
Football

Bundesliga: 'Incredible' Borussia Dortmund fight...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run for first career pole
Other Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

KKR 172/6 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
SRH 155/6 (20.0 ov)
DD 188/6 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Daredevils beat Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs
KXIP 137/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Lions
Match begins at 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rising Pune Supergiant
April 16, 2017 20:00 IST

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions

April 16  16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune

April 16  20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Click for full Schdule »

Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab

April 15  20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 15  16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
KKR 4 3 1 6
MI 4 3 1 6
DD 3 2 1 4
SRH 4 2 2 4
KXIP 4 2 2 4
RCB 4 1 3 2
GL 3 1 2 2
RPS 4 1 3 2

ORANGE CAP

1 Gautam Gambhir
KKR
182
Runs
2 David Warner
SRH | 165 Runs
3 Steve Smith
RPS | 153 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 10 Wickets
2 Chris Morris
DD | 7 Wickets
3 Rashid Khan
SRH | 7 Wickets