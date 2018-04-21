Virender Sehwag says he 'saved the IPL' - this is how

Virender Sehwag may be mentoring only the KXIP but the former swashbuckling India opener claims, in his own hilarious way, that he has "saved" the entire Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chris Gayle, who has taken the ongoing season by a storm and been at the forefront of Punjab's success, was picked up by KXIP at the eleventh hour in the IPL players' auction. That's why Sehwag claims he "saved" the league - by buying the big-hitting Jamaican in the dying moments for his base price of Rs 2 crore after he went unsold initially.

Sehwag tweeted:

I saved the IPL by picking - @henrygayle . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 19, 2018

On Thursday, against SRH, the IPL was treated to its first century, which came off the bat of none other than Gayle, who had more than a point to prove to the rest of the seven franchises. It was Gayle's sixth century in the IPL, which came off just 63 balls. He remained unbeaten on 104 to power KXIP to 193/3 at home in Mohali. They later won the match by 15 runs, which is Punjab's third win in four matches so far.

And after Sehwag's tweet, Gayle was quick to acknowledge.

“Everyone says I have a lot to prove. I am just here to put some respect on my name," Gayle said after KXIP's win over SRH in Mohali on Thursday.

Gayle wasn't included by Punjab in the playing eleven right away as he warmed the bench for their first two matches of the season. But once in the middle with a willow, his impact became breaking news. Against CSK in his first match, the West Indian scored 63 off just 33 balls in KXIP's 197/7. Punjab then survived an MS Dhoni (79 off 44) onslaught to win by just four runs.