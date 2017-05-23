close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan attends Mumbai Indians' party organised by Nita Ambani after third IPL title

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been one of the ardent supporters of Mumbai Indians overs the years, attended the party organised after team's third IPL title victory.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 11:56
WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan attends Mumbai Indians&#039; party organised by Nita Ambani after third IPL title

New Delhi: After their stunning one-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketers are in a party mood.

The celebrations kicked off soon after they lifted their trophy as the hotel they were staying in gave them a grand reception.

A video was shared on Mumbai Indians' official Facebook page where the cricketers can be seen having a gala time.

On Monday, the management of Mumbai Indians also organised a party which was attended by several biggies. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was the highlight of the event and he posted photographs on Twitter with the Pandya brothers.

Big B also met batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who has been a key member of Mumbai's coaching staff over the years.

Mumbai cricketers were delighted to meet with Mr Bachchan, who has been one of the ardent supporters of the three-time IPL winners.

In IPL 2017 final, Mumbai defended a paltry 130-run target against RPS. The win in the summit clash against Pune was their first against them in the tenth edition after losing three consecutive matches in a row against Steve Smith's men.

TAGS

Mumbai IndiansAmitabh BachchanMI vs RPSIPL 2017 FINALcricket news

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

IPL 2017: WWE star Triple H wishes Mumbai Indians on third title, keeps suspense over a gift which is &#039;on its way&#039;
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: WWE star Triple H wishes Mumbai Indians on third...

Cricket Australia has gambled on player greed in pay talks: Ian Chappell
cricket

Cricket Australia has gambled on player greed in pay talks:...

Nitin Tomar costliest buy at Pro Kabaddi Season 5, Pakistani players ignored
Other Sports

Nitin Tomar costliest buy at Pro Kabaddi Season 5, Pakistan...

Juventus sign Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea after two seasons on loan
Football

Juventus sign Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea after two seasons...

Victoria Azarenka hastens to tennis court after son&#039;s birth, wants to play Wimbledon
Tennis

Victoria Azarenka hastens to tennis court after son's...

Chelsea&#039;s Antonio Conte wins manager of the year award from League Managers Association
English Premier LeagueFootball

Chelsea's Antonio Conte wins manager of the year award...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 21  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 24 Wickets
3 Jasprit Bumrah
MI | 20 Wickets