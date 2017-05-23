WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan attends Mumbai Indians' party organised by Nita Ambani after third IPL title

New Delhi: After their stunning one-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketers are in a party mood.

The celebrations kicked off soon after they lifted their trophy as the hotel they were staying in gave them a grand reception.

A video was shared on Mumbai Indians' official Facebook page where the cricketers can be seen having a gala time.

On Monday, the management of Mumbai Indians also organised a party which was attended by several biggies. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was the highlight of the event and he posted photographs on Twitter with the Pandya brothers.

T 2432 - Another day of '102 N.O' on the streets and then the icing - a meet with the victorious Mumbai Indians team .. a most coveted joy pic.twitter.com/DrLzGooOdM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 22, 2017

Big B also met batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who has been a key member of Mumbai's coaching staff over the years.

Mumbai cricketers were delighted to meet with Mr Bachchan, who has been one of the ardent supporters of the three-time IPL winners.

In IPL 2017 final, Mumbai defended a paltry 130-run target against RPS. The win in the summit clash against Pune was their first against them in the tenth edition after losing three consecutive matches in a row against Steve Smith's men.