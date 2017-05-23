WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan attends Mumbai Indians' party organised by Nita Ambani after third IPL title
Amitabh Bachchan, who has been one of the ardent supporters of Mumbai Indians overs the years, attended the party organised after team's third IPL title victory.
New Delhi: After their stunning one-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketers are in a party mood.
The celebrations kicked off soon after they lifted their trophy as the hotel they were staying in gave them a grand reception.
A video was shared on Mumbai Indians' official Facebook page where the cricketers can be seen having a gala time.
On Monday, the management of Mumbai Indians also organised a party which was attended by several biggies. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was the highlight of the event and he posted photographs on Twitter with the Pandya brothers.
T 2432 - Another day of '102 N.O' on the streets and then the icing - a meet with the victorious Mumbai Indians team .. a most coveted joy pic.twitter.com/DrLzGooOdM
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 22, 2017
Big B also met batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who has been a key member of Mumbai's coaching staff over the years.
Mumbai cricketers were delighted to meet with Mr Bachchan, who has been one of the ardent supporters of the three-time IPL winners.
In IPL 2017 final, Mumbai defended a paltry 130-run target against RPS. The win in the summit clash against Pune was their first against them in the tenth edition after losing three consecutive matches in a row against Steve Smith's men.
From Zee News
Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians
May 21 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run
TBC Vs TBC
May 19 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017, KKR vs RCB: Fuming Virat Kohli gives an earful to match official after getting out for golden duck — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni's longest six in IPL 2017 lands on roof of Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs RPS match
-
Superman Sanju Samson's flying boundary-rope fielding sets internet on fire – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Robin Uthappa threatens Siddarth Kaul with body contact, then angry Yuvraj Singh takes over — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni walks after nicking the ball during RPS vs KKR match in IPL 2017
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
WATCH: Preity Zinta's priceless reaction after Chris Lynn's dismissal during KXIP vs KKR match in IPL 10
-
IPL 2017: WWE star Triple H wishes Mumbai Indians on third title, keeps suspense over a gift which is 'on its way'
-
WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan attends Mumbai Indians' party organised by Nita Ambani after third IPL title
-
IPL 2017: Nine held from 5-star hotel as police busts betting racket
-
WATCH: The last Mitchell Johnson over that sealed MI's IPL 2017 final fate against RPS
-
WATCH: Shardul Thakur's brilliant catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma leaves Mrs Sharma bemused
-
WATCH: Yuvraj Singh claims IPL Glam Shot of the Season award for this beauty against KKR
-
IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: This Twitter user predicted every detail of Sunday finale, got 8 out of 9 right
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
David Warner
SRH
|
641Runs