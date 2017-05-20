close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: 'Beer in Spain' controversy almost spills over into IPL war after Jos Buttler, Joe Root troll Kevin Pietersen

Stokes and Buttler have had brilliant outings in the 10th edition of IPL for their respective franchise.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 00:00
WATCH: &#039;Beer in Spain&#039; controversy almost spills over into IPL war after Jos Buttler, Joe Root troll Kevin Pietersen

New Delhi: There is no bigger service than serving one's country. That's what England cricketers Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler opted to do by pulling out of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), even though their respective franchises are competing for the coveted trophy in Sunday's final.

But former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who is engaged as an IPL presenter, was not happy with the England duo's decision to pull out. And last week, he took to Twitter and lambasted them, and said that "Absolutely PATHETIC that @benstokes38 & @josbuttler have to go drink a few beers in Spain instead of playing IPL finals!"

Days after, on Friday, he got an indirect reply from Buttler and his England team-mate Joe Root in the form of sarcastic video posts on Instagram.

 

Hard graft in Spain with my @MyproteinUK stable mate! @josbuttler #beersinspain

A post shared by Joe Root (@root66) on

 

Hard graft in Spain with my @myproteinuk stable mate! @root66 #beersinspain

A post shared by Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) on

Stokes and Buttler have had brilliant outings in the 10th edition of IPL for their respective franchise.

Stokes, the most expensive buy this season, proved his worth by helping Rising Pune Supergiant in crucial games. The all-rounder with a price tag of Rs 14.5 crore also helped himself to three match of the awards.

Buttler had a prolific limited season with Mumbai Indians too, giving good starts as a opening bat to the two-time champions.

But both the players had left the tournament before the start of the play-offs to be with the England team, which will take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series. The series will be their warm-up to next month's ICC Champions Trophy.

Currently, the England team is in Spain, getting prepared for the upcoming tests. And both the players have taken videos of their grills and shared it with a doubting Pietersen.

TAGS

Ben stokesJos ButtlerIndian Premier LeagueBeer controversyIPLKevin PietersenRising Pune SupergiantMumbai Indiansipl finalEngland Vs South AfricaICC Champions Trophycricket news

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

IPL-10 final, MI vs RPS: Captains Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma play down head-to-head results
IPLcricket

IPL-10 final, MI vs RPS: Captains Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma...

BCCI revokes Irfan Pathan&#039;s NOC for Bahrain Cricket festival: Reports
cricket

BCCI revokes Irfan Pathan's NOC for Bahrain Cricket fe...

IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: It&#039;s Team Dhoni now! Pune pay ULTIMATE TRIBUTE to former captain ahead of Sunday&#039;s title clash
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: It's Team Dhoni now! Pune p...

IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: How Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant reached Sunday&#039;s grand finale
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: How Mumbai Indians and Rising Pu...

WATCH: When Virat Kohli UNSUCCESSFULLY tried to play Helicopter Shot at MS Dhoni&#039;s home ground
cricket

WATCH: When Virat Kohli UNSUCCESSFULLY tried to play Helico...

IPL 2017, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: All you need to know about the big final
IPLcricket

IPL 2017, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: All you...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Rising Pune Supergiant
Mumbai Indians
Match begins at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 21  20:00 IST
TBC
Click for full Schdule »

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 17  20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 22 Wickets
3 Mitchell McClenaghan
MI | 19 Wickets