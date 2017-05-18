close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's magical over which almost sealed the deal for Hyderabad against Kolkata in IPL Eliminator

But his efforts failed to inspire the team, with the Gautam Gambhir-led KKR winning the match by seven wickets. KKR will play Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier for a place in Sunday's final against Rising Pune Supergiant.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 01:36
WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar&#039;s magical over which almost sealed the deal for Hyderabad against Kolkata in IPL Eliminator
Courtesy: BCCI/IPL

New Delhi: Season's leading wicket-taker Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Wednesday night produced a clinical over in their rain-shortened IPL eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders at Bengaluru.

Put into bat by KKR captain Gautam Gambhir, the defending champions failed to produced the goods with the bat, and were restricted to 128/7 by the two-time champions from Kolkata.

Then, rain-induced drama unfolded at M Chinnaswamy Stadium with the play interrupted for over three hours. But the players's will emerged victorious as the play finally resumed at 55 minutes past midnight.

The target was revised to 48 runs in six overs, with two overs of power-play, one over each for four bowlers and two overs for one.

As expected, Bhuvi resumed the proceedings with the first over. Chris Lynn hit the second ball for a six, then Bhuvi struck, removing the big-hitting Aussie off the next ball, and following up with a brilliant run out on follow through to send back Yusuf Pathan for naught.

Here are the videos:

But his efforts failed to inspire the team, with the Gautam Gambhir-led KKR winning the match by seven wickets. KKR will play Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier for a place in Sunday's final against Rising Pune Supergiant.

TAGS

Bhuvneshwar KumarIPLIPL eliminatorKolkata Knight RidersSunrisers HyderabadChris LynnYusuf PathanGautam Gambhircricket videoAustralia vs Sri Lanka cricket news

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

IPL 2017 Eliminator: KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir all praise for his bowling unit
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Eliminator: KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir all praise...

IPL 2017: KKR defeat defending champs SRH by 7 wickets in rain-shortened Eliminator, play MI in Qualifier 2
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: KKR defeat defending champs SRH by 7 wickets in r...

Ireland Tri-series: Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham have Kiwis on cruise control over Bangladesh
IPLcricket

Ireland Tri-series: Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham have Kiwis on...

AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan dent Bengaluru FC&#039;s chances with 3-1 win in Kolkata
Football

AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan dent Bengaluru FC's chances with...

WATCH: Nathan Coulter-Nile marks a come-back with superb one-handed blinder to dismiss Chris Jordan in IPL 2017 Eliminator
IPLcricket

WATCH: Nathan Coulter-Nile marks a come-back with superb on...

WATCH: SRH batsman Vijay Shankar punishes Piyush Chawla with classy six in IPL eliminator against KKR
IPLcricket

WATCH: SRH batsman Vijay Shankar punishes Piyush Chawla wit...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

SRH 128/7 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
KKR 48/3 (5.2 ov)
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
May 19, 2017 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant
T.B.C.
May 21, 2017 20:00 IST

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs TBC

May 21  20:00 IST
TBC
Click for full Schdule »

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 17  20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)

Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant

May 16  20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 486 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 22 Wickets
3 Mitchell McClenaghan
MI | 19 Wickets