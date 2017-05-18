WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's magical over which almost sealed the deal for Hyderabad against Kolkata in IPL Eliminator

New Delhi: Season's leading wicket-taker Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Wednesday night produced a clinical over in their rain-shortened IPL eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders at Bengaluru.

Put into bat by KKR captain Gautam Gambhir, the defending champions failed to produced the goods with the bat, and were restricted to 128/7 by the two-time champions from Kolkata.

Then, rain-induced drama unfolded at M Chinnaswamy Stadium with the play interrupted for over three hours. But the players's will emerged victorious as the play finally resumed at 55 minutes past midnight.

The target was revised to 48 runs in six overs, with two overs of power-play, one over each for four bowlers and two overs for one.

As expected, Bhuvi resumed the proceedings with the first over. Chris Lynn hit the second ball for a six, then Bhuvi struck, removing the big-hitting Aussie off the next ball, and following up with a brilliant run out on follow through to send back Yusuf Pathan for naught.

Here are the videos:

But his efforts failed to inspire the team, with the Gautam Gambhir-led KKR winning the match by seven wickets. KKR will play Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier for a place in Sunday's final against Rising Pune Supergiant.