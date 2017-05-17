WATCH: Comical Gary Ballance tumble manages to share limelight with MS Dhoni special on hectic IPL day
Dhoni, a demi-god in his own rights, played a 26-ball 40-run knock to help Rising Pune Supergiant post a fighting total of 162 runs at Mumbai's historic Wankhede Stadium, where he famously sealed the 2011 ICC World Cup final against Sri Lanka with a six. But that tumble Ballance took made sure that cricket fans in another hemisphere get their fair share of entertainment.
New Delhi: On a day which witnessed the brilliance of Mahendra Singh Dhoni overshadowing all other cricketing feats with his epoch-making knock in the first play-off of IPL 2017, somewhere in England, a certain Gary Ballance was making his own noises.
First, the left-handed batsman top-scored with a 71-run knock in the Yorkshire-Leicester match of England's One-Day Cup, then he got himself out hit-wicket in a strange way.
Electing to bat first at Headingley, hosts Yorkshire started well thanks to a 62-run opening stand between Adam Lyth and Alex Lees. But the final impetus came from Ballance, who scored a well-crafted half-century. In his 66-ball innings, the 27-year-old hit five fours and a six.
But the 'defining moment' of the knock came in the 43rd over, when Yorkshire were looking to change the gear. Ballance tried to reach to a widish delivery from medium pacer Tom Wells, but he ended losing his footing and took a tumble, hitting the wicket in the process.
Here's the video:
Maybe Gary Ballance should swing harder next time?! #RLODC pic.twitter.com/J6IQPtnmX2
— One-Day Cup (@OneDayCup) May 16, 2017
Dhoni, a demi-god in his own rights, played a 26-ball 40-run knock to help Rising Pune Supergiant post a fighting total of 162 runs at Mumbai's historic Wankhede Stadium, where he famously sealed the 2011 ICC World Cup final against Sri Lanka with a six.
Here's a glimpse of his knock, which had five sixes:
#MSDhoni's 5 sixes against #MIhttps://t.co/W0Zo5xBZZg
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) May 17, 2017
The total proved just about enough, with pre-tournament favourites Mumbai Indians making a mess while chasing. The result was a 20-run win for the visitors in the Maha derby of the world's most watched cricket league. And it also meant that the legend of Dhoni gets a new chapter.
But that tumble Ballance took made sure cricket fans in another hemisphere get their share of entertainment, though at the cost one of England's best hitters.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
TBC Vs TBC
May 19 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians
Rising Pune Supergiant Vs TBC
May 21 20:00 IST
TBC
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 17 20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant
May 16 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017, KKR vs RCB: Fuming Virat Kohli gives an earful to match official after getting out for golden duck — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni's longest six in IPL 2017 lands on roof of Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs RPS match
-
Superman Sanju Samson's flying boundary-rope fielding sets internet on fire – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Robin Uthappa threatens Siddarth Kaul with body contact, then angry Yuvraj Singh takes over — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni walks after nicking the ball during RPS vs KKR match in IPL 2017
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
WATCH: Preity Zinta's priceless reaction after Chris Lynn's dismissal during KXIP vs KKR match in IPL 10
-
IPL 2017 Eliminator: KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir all praise for his bowling unit
-
IPL 2017: KKR defeat defending champs SRH by 7 wickets in rain-shortened Eliminator, play MI in Qualifier 2
-
WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's magical over which almost sealed the deal for Hyderabad against Kolkata in IPL Eliminator
-
Ireland Tri-series: Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham have Kiwis on cruise control over Bangladesh
-
WATCH: Nathan Coulter-Nile marks a come-back with superb one-handed blinder to dismiss Chris Jordan in IPL 2017 Eliminator
-
WATCH: SRH batsman Vijay Shankar punishes Piyush Chawla with classy six in IPL eliminator against KKR
-
WATCH: Piyush Chawla's MAGIC DELIVERY bamboozles season's leading scorer David Warner in IPL eliminator
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
David Warner
SRH
|
641Runs