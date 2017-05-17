WATCH: Frightening! Helmetless Vijay Shankar miraculously evades brutal Yuvraj Singh hit in IPL eliminator
Yuvi, however, didn't last long, getting out in the 16th over, with Umesh Yadav getting the better of him.
New Delhi: Regarded as one of the hardest hitters of cricket ball, Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday almost blown away his batting partner Vijay Shanker's head with one brutal hit in the IPL eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Coming into bat after the fall of Kane Williamson in the 13th over, Yuvraj showed his intent, hitting the second ball he faced for a four through cover.
But the veteran SRH all-rounder failed to score for three balls, then came the shot the of the match.
An over-pitched delivery outside off from Piyush Chawla in the 15th over was hit so hard that the ball flew off the bat like a bullet, and Shankar at none-striker's end was lucky to evade it somehow. It certainly was one of frightening moment
Watch it here:
https://t.co/gD2YrRk30d #VIVOIPL via @ipl
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) May 17, 2017
The defending champions from Hyderabad struggled against a disciplined KKR pacers, and could post only 128 for seven in their 20 overs' play at Bengaluru.
The winner of today's match will play Mumbai Indians for a place in the final, against Rising Pune Supergiant.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
TBC Vs TBC
May 19 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians
Rising Pune Supergiant Vs TBC
May 21 20:00 IST
TBC
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 17 20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant
May 16 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
David Warner
SRH
|
641Runs