WATCH: Here's what Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma has to say ahead of IPL 2017 final against Rising Pune Supergiant

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians will face Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 10 final at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Steve Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant have beaten Mumbai Indians, in the previous three meetings, including Qualifier 1, and they can take confidence from their admirable record.

Although MI doesn’t enjoy a good run against the Pune-based unit this season, skipper Rohit Sharma is still confident that his team will win the title for the third time.

Watch what the elegant right-hander had to say ahead of the summit clash against Pune:

"We're going to be fearless and come out all guns blazing!" @ImRo45 is pumped up ahead of the big #IPLfinal #CricketMeriJaan #BELI3VE pic.twitter.com/BQFkPoYSSC — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 20, 2017

Mumbai would look to put the past behind and put their best foot forward in the summit showdown, Rohit assured.

"We have not had great history against Pune. They have been playing some really good cricket throughout the tournament. It's just that we were not good on those days. That's probably the reasons we lost the game," Mumbai's inspirational captain Rohit said.

MI is just one win away from creating history by becoming the most successful team in the history of IPL by winning the tournament thrice.

Despite being aware of the fact that RPS got the better of MI every time these two teams locked horns in IPL 10, Rohit wants to be fearless and come out all guns blazing.