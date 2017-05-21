close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Here's what Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma has to say ahead of IPL 2017 final against Rising Pune Supergiant

Mumbai Indians will face Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 10 final at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 15:58
WATCH: Here&#039;s what Mumbai Indians&#039; skipper Rohit Sharma has to say ahead of IPL 2017 final against Rising Pune Supergiant
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians will face Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 10 final at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. 

Steve Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant have beaten Mumbai Indians, in the previous three meetings, including Qualifier 1, and they can take confidence from their admirable record.

Although MI doesn’t enjoy a good run against the Pune-based unit this season, skipper Rohit Sharma is still confident that his team will win the title for the third time.

Watch what the elegant right-hander had to say ahead of the summit clash against Pune:

Mumbai would look to put the past behind and put their best foot forward in the summit showdown, Rohit assured.

"We have not had great history against Pune. They have been playing some really good cricket throughout the tournament. It's just that we were not good on those days. That's probably the reasons we lost the game," Mumbai's inspirational captain Rohit said.

MI is just one win away from creating history by becoming the most successful team in the history of IPL by winning the tournament thrice. 

Despite being aware of the fact that RPS got the better of MI every time these two teams locked horns in IPL 10, Rohit wants to be fearless and come out all guns blazing.

TAGS

Rohit SharmaIPL 2017ipl finalMI vs RPSIPL 10 finalMumbai Indians

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

LIVE Sunday Football: Premier League, La Liga and Federation Cup scores and updates
Football

LIVE Sunday Football: Premier League, La Liga and Federatio...

Manchester United and Manchester City to battle for Barcelona&#039;s Neymar
English Premier LeagueFootball

Manchester United and Manchester City to battle for Barcelo...

RPS coach Stephen Fleming defends under-fire MS Dhoni, hails him as &#039;one of the most successful players&#039; in IPL history
IPLcricket

RPS coach Stephen Fleming defends under-fire MS Dhoni, hail...

Chelsea&#039;s N&#039;Golo Kante named Premier League&#039;s Player of the Year
English Premier LeagueFootball

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante named Premier League'...

Did Indian U-17 team actually defeat Italy&#039;s U-17 squad? Here&#039;s the truth...
IPLcricket

Did Indian U-17 team actually defeat Italy's U-17 squa...

IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjeev Goenka reveals why the franchise dropped an &#039;S&#039; from its name
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjeev Goenka revea...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Rising Pune Supergiant
Mumbai Indians
Match begins at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 21  20:00 IST
TBC
Click for full Schdule »

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 17  20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 22 Wickets
3 Mitchell McClenaghan
MI | 19 Wickets