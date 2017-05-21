WATCH: How Mahendra Singh Dhoni performed in his previous six IPL finals
He has won the title twice in 2010 and 2011 in six finals with the now-suspended Chennai Super Kings.
New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 final with Rising Pune Supergiant against Mumbai Indians knowing well enough that a win today will make him the first ever player to win three titles in this cash-rich tournament.
This will also be his first IPL final as a player, having replaced at the RPS helm by Aussie Steve Smith. He has won the title twice in 2010 and 2011 in six finals with the now-suspended Chennai Super Kings.
But the infamous 2013 IPL spot fixing scandal meant that his services were needed somewhere else, and was roped in by the newly inducted Pune-based franchise as their marquee player.
Here's a look back at Dhoni's record in IPL finals:
2008: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
Having already established himself as possibly the greatest ever finisher in the game, Dhoni helped Chennai Super Kings to the final of the inaugural edition. But Rajasthan Royals – a team mainly comprising of youngsters, and led by a shrewd Shane Warne proved Dhoni's superstars no match.
Dhoni remained unbeaten on 29 off 17 balls with one four and two sixes as Chennai set a 164-run target for the eventual winners at Mumbai's newly built DY Patil Stadium.
2010: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Dhoni finally got his hands on the coveted trophy after helping Chennai beat Mumbai Indians in the final of 2010 edition at DY Patil Stadium.
The skipper made 22 runs off 15 balls with the help of two fours and a six as Chennai successfully defended 168 to win by 22 runs. His 22 runs made the difference.
2011: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai won back-to-back titles after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs in the 2011 final. Dhoni scored another 22 runs, this time off 13 balls with the help of two sixes. 22 proved his lucky number.
@ChennaiIPL CHAMPIONS - 2011 #IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/rIelsYqAK0
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2017
For the record, Bangalore's Chidambaram Stadium witnessed one of the greatest T20 opening stands when Michael Hussey (63) and Murali Vijay (95) shared a stand of 159 in 14.5 overs.
2012: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings
Third final in three seasons, but it proved unlucky as Chennai lost in the last over to Kolkata Knight Riders in a classic IPL final in Bangalore.
CHAMPIONS - 2012 #IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/O7GVdUlssy
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2017
Dhoni could manage only 14 runs off 9 balls 2 fours failed as they failed to defend 190, losing by five wickets with two balls remaining.
2013: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
It's still regarded as one of Dhoni's greatest IPL knocks, possibly next to his 40-run knock off 26 balls in the Qualifier against Mumbai last week.
CHAMPIONS - 2013 #IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/pHmyeLLN36
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2017
He remained not out on 63 off 45 balls with three fours and five sixes, but failed to win it for his team. They lost by 23 runs, while chasing Mumbai's 148 in a low-scoring final at Eden Gardens.
2015: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
Playing his sixth final in eight seasons, Dhoni made 18 off 13 balls with a four and a six as Chennai made a mess of their chase in Kolkata.
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai made 202 to once beat Chennai in the final, this time by 41 runs.
