WATCH: How MS Dhoni destroyed Mumbai Indians' bowlers by hitting five sixes during MI vs RPS match

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 40 off 26 balls and his cameo definitely would have injected a lot of confidence into his team-mates

Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 11:13
WATCH: How MS Dhoni destroyed Mumbai Indians&#039; bowlers by hitting five sixes during MI vs RPS match

New Delhi: On Tuesday night, Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again proved why is he regarded as one of the finest finishers the game has ever seen. In IPL Qualifier 1, Pune's scoreboard read 121/13 at the end of 18 overs.

After losing Ajinkya Rahane in the 13th over, Pune managed just two boundaries in the next five overs. Considering Mumbai's batting line-up, Pune needed to put a big total on board but were struggling to find boundaries.

It was then that Dhoni shifted gears and started hammering Mumbai bowlers to all parts of the ground. 

Dhoni smashed two sixes off Mitchell McClenaghan's final over and didn't even spare Jasprit Bumrah, who many believe is the best death bowler in the world at the moment.

While McClenaghan leaked 26 runs in the 19th over, Bumrah conceded 15 runs in the last over.

Dhoni once again rolled back the pages for his fans and the Wankhede crowd got entertainment worth their money.

Here are all the five sixes hit by Dhoni against Mumbai yesterday:

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 40 off 26 balls and his cameo definitely would have injected a lot of confidence into his team-mates. Dhoni and Manoj Tiwary also stitched a 73-run stand for the fourth wicket to take Pune into a respectable position.

After defeating Mumbai for the third time this season, Pune have advanced into their maiden IPL final.

TAGS

MS Dhoni sixesDhoni videoMI vs RPSIPL 2017cricket video

