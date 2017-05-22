WATCH: How MS Dhoni planned a perfect ploy to trap Kieron Pollard during MI vs RPS IPL 2017 final

New Delhi: In a heartbreaking moment for the fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mumbai Indians (MI) edged past Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in a last-ball thriller to shatter their dreams of winning a maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Dhoni, who hasn't been in the best of form with the bat in the tenth edition, failed to produce a big knock in the summit clash - where he was dismissed for just 10 runs by Jasprit Bumrah.

The Ranchi-born cricketer might not have been able to impress with the bat, but he was lauded by the cricket experts for trapping one of Mumbai Indians batsman through a perfectly planned ploy.

Kieron Pollard, the big-hitting West Indian, came to the crease at a time when Mumbai were reeling at 56/4. Mumbai had just lost the wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma, who was brilliant caught by Shardul Thakur at deep midwicket off Adam Zampa's bowling.

The moment Pollard came to the crease, Dhoni set a fielder at straightish long-on, an ususual position – especially for the swashbuckling right-hander.

Pollard wasted no time in getting off the mark and tonked the first ball from Zampa straight over long-off for a Six.

In the last ball of the same over, Zampa lured Pollard by offering some flight and the West Indian holed it straight to Manoj Tiwary - who was standing at straightish long-on just for that stroke. While the cricket fraternity was stunned to see a fielder placed there, it took some time for many to realise that Dhoni had dismissed Pollard in similar fashion in one of the previously held IPL finals between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians by putting a fielder in an unusual position.

Watch the incident here:

Someone show this video to Goenka brothers! pic.twitter.com/cF3l8zKbr7 — Sumit Kumar (@7asSumit) May 21, 2017

Despite being removed as the Pune skipper ahead of the tenth edition, Dhoni had a major role to play in terms of decision-making on the field. Skipper Steve Smith, along with several others cricketers. were often seen taking valuable inputs from him to tackle pressure situations.