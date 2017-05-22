close
WATCH: How MS Dhoni planned a perfect ploy to trap Kieron Pollard during MI vs RPS IPL 2017 final

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 15:12
New Delhi: In a heartbreaking moment for the fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mumbai Indians (MI) edged past Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in a last-ball thriller to shatter their dreams of winning a maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Dhoni, who hasn't been in the best of form with the bat in the tenth edition, failed to produce a big knock in the summit clash - where he was dismissed for just 10 runs by Jasprit Bumrah.

The Ranchi-born cricketer might not have been able to impress with the bat, but he was lauded by the cricket experts for trapping one of Mumbai Indians batsman through a perfectly planned ploy.

Kieron Pollard, the big-hitting West Indian, came to the crease at a time when Mumbai were reeling at 56/4. Mumbai had just lost the wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma, who was brilliant caught by Shardul Thakur at deep midwicket off Adam Zampa's bowling.

The moment Pollard came to the crease, Dhoni set a fielder at straightish long-on, an ususual position – especially for the swashbuckling right-hander.

Pollard wasted no time in getting off the mark and tonked the first ball from Zampa straight over long-off for a Six.

In the last ball of the same over, Zampa lured Pollard by offering some flight and the West Indian holed it straight to Manoj Tiwary - who was standing at straightish long-on just for that stroke. While the cricket fraternity was stunned to see a fielder placed there, it took some time for many to realise that Dhoni had dismissed Pollard in similar fashion in one of the previously held IPL finals between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians by putting a fielder in an unusual position.

Watch the incident here:

Despite being removed as the Pune skipper ahead of the tenth edition, Dhoni had a major role to play in terms of decision-making on the field. Skipper Steve Smith, along with several others cricketers. were often seen taking valuable inputs from him to tackle pressure situations. 

Live Score Card

RPS 128/6 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run
MI 129/8 (20.0 ov)

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 21  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 24 Wickets
3 Jasprit Bumrah
MI | 20 Wickets