WATCH: Huge Nathan Coulter-Nile SIX stuns Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani in IPL Qualifier 2

New Delhi: It was a collective failure from Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen in their IPL Qualifier, but one hit from Nathan Coulter-Nile was enough to stunned Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani.

It happened off the third ball of the 17th over, bowled by Coulter-Nile's Aussie compatriot Mitchell Johnson. It was short ball, climbing to the batsman, but Coulter-Nile pulled it away with such conviction that it flew off, and covered some distance.

On the sidelines, a visibly stunned Ambani was left gasping, hands in her mouth.

Here's the video:

Coulter-Nile, however, failed to make much of an impression, and was subsequently removed by Johnson two balls later.

Put into bat, KKR were bowled out for a paltry 107 inside the 19th over.