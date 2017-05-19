WATCH: Huge Nathan Coulter-Nile SIX stuns Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani in IPL Qualifier 2
On the sidelines, a visibly stunned Ambani was left gasping, hands in her mouth.
New Delhi: It was a collective failure from Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen in their IPL Qualifier, but one hit from Nathan Coulter-Nile was enough to stunned Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani.
It happened off the third ball of the 17th over, bowled by Coulter-Nile's Aussie compatriot Mitchell Johnson. It was short ball, climbing to the batsman, but Coulter-Nile pulled it away with such conviction that it flew off, and covered some distance.
Here's the video:
https://t.co/c1QHq2fob1 #VIVOIPL via @ipl
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) May 19, 2017
Coulter-Nile, however, failed to make much of an impression, and was subsequently removed by Johnson two balls later.
Put into bat, KKR were bowled out for a paltry 107 inside the 19th over.
Live Score Card
Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians
May 21 20:00 IST
TBC
TBC Vs TBC
May 19 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 17 20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
