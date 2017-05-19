close
WATCH: Huge Nathan Coulter-Nile SIX stuns Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani in IPL Qualifier 2

On the sidelines, a visibly stunned Ambani was left gasping, hands in her mouth.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 22:33
WATCH: Huge Nathan Coulter-Nile SIX stuns Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani in IPL Qualifier 2
Courtesy: BCCI/IPL

New Delhi: It was a collective failure from Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen in their IPL Qualifier, but one hit from Nathan Coulter-Nile was enough to stunned Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani.

It happened off the third ball of the 17th over, bowled by Coulter-Nile's Aussie compatriot Mitchell Johnson. It was short ball, climbing to the batsman, but Coulter-Nile pulled it away with such conviction that it flew off, and covered some distance.

On the sidelines, a visibly stunned Ambani was left gasping, hands in her mouth.

Here's the video:

Coulter-Nile, however, failed to make much of an impression, and was subsequently removed by Johnson two balls later.

Put into bat, KKR were bowled out for a paltry 107 inside the 19th over.

TAGS

Nita Ambani videoIPL videoKolkata Knight RidersIPL qualifierNathan Coulter-NileMumbai IndiansMitchell Johnsoncricket videocricket news

Live Score Card

MI 111/4 (14.3 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets
KKR 107 (18.5 ov)
Rising Pune Supergiant
Mumbai Indians
May 21, 2017 20:00 IST

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 21  20:00 IST
TBC
Click for full Schdule »

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 17  20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 22 Wickets
3 Mitchell McClenaghan
MI | 19 Wickets