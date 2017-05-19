WATCH: Imperious Jasprit Bumrah DESTROYS Gautam Gambhir's KKR with magical spell in IPL Qualifier 2

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 23:23
New Delhi: Yes, he's done it again. At this rate, Jasprit Bumrah will be become a living legend before he turns 25.

On Friday, the 23-year-old Mumbai Indians bowler produced a magical spell to destroy Gautam Gambhir's Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 at Bengaluru.

In a spell of three overs, the right-arm medium pacer took three wickets, conceding seven runs only, including one maiden-wicket over.

He struck in the first over, removing dangerous Chris Lynn on the third over. Caught at deep by Kieron Pollard. He then removed Robin Uthappa, trapped in front, sixth over. Towards the end, he dismissed innings' top-scorer Suryakumar Yadav, caught at deep fine leg by a diving Lasith Malinga.

But what stood out was his bowling figures, 3-1-7-3, with 14 off those 18 deliveries returning as dot balls.

Here's the video:

Mumbai Indians won the match by six wickets and set up a final date with nemesis Rising Pune Supergiant.

Jasprit BumrahIPL videoIPL qualifierMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersGautam GambhirChris LynnRobin UthappaSuryakumar Yadavcricket news

