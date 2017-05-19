close
WATCH: Livewire Hardik Pandya sets wet Bengaluru on fire with brilliant fielding in IPL Qualifier 2

It's no surprise that Hardik was employed there, at backward point, which is also known as Jonty Rhodes corner, after the legendary South African.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 21:27
WATCH: Livewire Hardik Pandya sets wet Bengaluru on fire with brilliant fielding in IPL Qualifier 2
Courtesy: BCCI/IPL

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya lived up to his reputation of being one of the best fielders in the world with a brilliant stop during their IPL Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru on Thursday.

It happened off the fourth ball of sixth over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah to Ishank Jaggi. A shortish delivery from the right-arm medium pacer was played behind square, where Pandya produced a stunning stop by diving to his left. The sight of him coming up with the ball and releasing it in a flash would make any purist drool.

Here's the video:

It's no surprise that Hardik was employed there, at backward point, which is also known as Jonty Rhodes corner, after the legendary South African. Interestingly, Rhodes is the fielding coach of the Mumbai team.

After winning the toss, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma asked Kolkata to bat first at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Then the Mumbai bowlers produced some inspired spells to reduce their opponents to 87/6 inside 15 overs.

The match got underway under the looming rain threat. Persistent showers reduced the KKR's chase in the Eliminator against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the same venue on Wednesday night ​to a six-over affair.

Hardik Pandya

