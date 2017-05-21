WATCH: When MS Dhoni slammed Axar Patel for consecutive sixes off last two balls in RPS vs KXIP clash this day last year in IPL
Chasing 173, Pune never looked in contention, but Dhoni played the lone ranger with an unbeaten 32-ball 64 to secure an improbable win for the league debutants.
New Delhi: Rising Pune Supergiant lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the final of the Indian Premier League 2017 hoping to replicate their performance on this day last year where MS Dhoni's final over heroics led them to a thrilling last-ball win over Kings XI Punjab.
Then skipper single-handedly scripted a face-saving four-wicket win for RPS over Kings XI Punjab to help them avoid a last-place finish in the IPL 2016 campaign.
Pune looked down and out at 86 for five in the 14th over before Dhoni brought out his best and smashed five sixes and four fours.
Needing 23 runs in the last over, Dhoni struck three sixes and a four. In the last two balls of the match, RPS required 12 runs for victory and the captain was up to his task.
Here's how the last over spanned out:-
Ball 1: Dot
Ball 2: 1 wide
Ball 3: Six
Ball 4: Dot
Ball 5: Four
Ball 6: Six
Ball 7: Six
The loss pushed KXIP to the bottom of the heap with just eight points from 14 games, as RPS avoided finishing the tournament as the bottom-most side with 10 points.
