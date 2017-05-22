close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: MS Dhoni, Steve Smith's dismissals that proved game-changing for Mumbai Indians in IPL final

Australian fast bowler Mitchel Johnson was the most successful for Mumbai with figures of 3/26.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 19:47
WATCH: MS Dhoni, Steve Smith&#039;s dismissals that proved game-changing for Mumbai Indians in IPL final

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians defeated Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in a low-scoring final to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title after the match went right down to the last ball in front of packed stands at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium.

Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led MI had thought they had set an under-par target of 130 for RPS to chase but a scintillating show from their bowlers helped them secure a record third title. While there every wicket was crucial in a match which had so much at stake, it was rather the wicket of MS Dhoni - one of the greatest finishers the game has ever seen - and Pune captain Steve Smith – who looked determined to guide his side through – that proved game changing for Mumbai.

IPL 2017 Final: Fans credit 'Praying Aunty' for MI's thrilling 1-run win over RPS, but who is she?
MUST READ
IPL 2017 Final: Fans credit 'Praying Aunty' for MI's thrilling 1-run win over RPS, but who is she?

Here's a look at both dismissals:-

Dhoni scored 10 runs in 13 balls before falling to a poor shot in the 17th over, slashing a Bumrah delivery which was slightly outside off-stump but only managed an easy top edge to wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel.

Smith, who looked set to chase down the 130-run target, was caught by Ambati Rayudu at cover boundary in the final over, being bowled by Mitchell Johnson.

Australian fast bowler Mitchel Johnson was the most successful for Mumbai with figures of 3/26, while young pacer Jasprit Bumrah also played a crucial role, returning figures of 26/2 in four excellent overs.

TAGS

MS DhoniSteve SmithMumbai IndiansRising Pune SupergiantMI vs RPSIPL 2017 FINALIndian Premier League

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble proposed payment gradation system not in favour of MS Dhoni
cricket

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble proposed payment gradation system n...

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh claims IPL Glam Shot of the Season award for this beauty against KKR
IPLcricket

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh claims IPL Glam Shot of the Season awar...

IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: This Twitter user predicted every detail of Sunday finale, got 8 out of 9 right
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: This Twitter user predicted ever...

Stephen Constantine wants intense competition for every spot in Team India&#039;s start XI
Football

Stephen Constantine wants intense competition for every spo...

Chennai Super Kings congratulate Mumbai Indians, announce return to Indian Premier League
IPLcricket

Chennai Super Kings congratulate Mumbai Indians, announce r...

IPL Final: Rising Pune Supergiant delete tweet mocking Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma after 1st innings
IPLcricket

IPL Final: Rising Pune Supergiant delete tweet mocking Mumb...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

RPS 128/6 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run
MI 129/8 (20.0 ov)

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 21  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 24 Wickets
3 Jasprit Bumrah
MI | 20 Wickets