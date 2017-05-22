WATCH: MS Dhoni, Steve Smith's dismissals that proved game-changing for Mumbai Indians in IPL final

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians defeated Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in a low-scoring final to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title after the match went right down to the last ball in front of packed stands at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium.

Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led MI had thought they had set an under-par target of 130 for RPS to chase but a scintillating show from their bowlers helped them secure a record third title. While there every wicket was crucial in a match which had so much at stake, it was rather the wicket of MS Dhoni - one of the greatest finishers the game has ever seen - and Pune captain Steve Smith – who looked determined to guide his side through – that proved game changing for Mumbai.

Here's a look at both dismissals:-

Dhoni scored 10 runs in 13 balls before falling to a poor shot in the 17th over, slashing a Bumrah delivery which was slightly outside off-stump but only managed an easy top edge to wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel.

Smith, who looked set to chase down the 130-run target, was caught by Ambati Rayudu at cover boundary in the final over, being bowled by Mitchell Johnson.

Australian fast bowler Mitchel Johnson was the most successful for Mumbai with figures of 3/26, while young pacer Jasprit Bumrah also played a crucial role, returning figures of 26/2 in four excellent overs.