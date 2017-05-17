close
WATCH: Nathan Coulter-Nile marks a come-back with superb one-handed blinder to dismiss Chris Jordan in IPL 2017 Eliminator

The Aussie international had earlier removed Kane Williamson off the final delivery of the 12th over. The three wickets in total, off the four overs, summed up to his economical best – 3/20.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 00:03
Screengrab (iplt20.com)

New Delhi: The 10th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed quite a few spectacular catches so far in the tournament. And there it was, one more. Taken superbly by Nathan Coulter-Nile during the Eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru.

It was during the penultimate over of Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings. Coulter-Nile was into his final over. Vijay Shankar departed off the very first delivery. Back of the length, outside off as Shankar lofted it gently over mid-on, it failed to travel far and Sunil Narine took it at long-on. Chris Jordan walked in to join Naman Ojha at the crease.

Third delivery, and Jordan was at strike. Back of the length once again, to the off as Jordan who was looking to flick it over leg side, got a leading edge. Nathan followed the trajectory, stretched out and took a splendid one-handed blinder.

The Aussie international had earlier removed Kane Williamson off the final delivery of the 12th over. The three wickets in total, off the four overs, summed up to his economical best – 3/20.

The game was more of a come-back match for the 29-year-old, who picked up an injured during their encounter with Rising Pune Supergiant on May 3. Daniel Christian deliveried a quicker bouncer which paced through to strike his helmet and the latter was thus off the field for two weeks.

As for the game, the KKR pacers restricted the defending champions to a below-par score of 128 runs. However, the chase was delayed with rain coming down after the end of SRH innings.

