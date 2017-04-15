close
WATCH: One day, two stunners! Suresh Raina or Rohit Sharma – Who produced best catch of IPL 2017?

Rohit Sharma and Sures Raina, produced the catches against RCB and RPS, respectively.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 14:01
Screen Grab (IPL)

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma produced a stunning catch, diving in front, to dimiss Royal Challengers Bangalore dangerman AB de Villiers off Krunal Pandya's bowling in the first match on Friday.

Later the same day, Sure Raina took an absoulute scorcher to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane off Praveen Kumar's bowling.

The two catches were one of the best one can ever come across but which one should win the catch of the tournament, in case we do not see a better one later this IPL season?

Live Score Card

KKR 172/6 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
SRH 155/6 (20.0 ov)
DD 188/6 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Daredevils beat Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs
KXIP 137/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Lions
Match begins at 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rising Pune Supergiant
April 16, 2017 20:00 IST

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions

April 16  16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune

April 16  20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab

April 15  20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 15  16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
KKR 4 3 1 6
MI 4 3 1 6
DD 3 2 1 4
SRH 4 2 2 4
KXIP 4 2 2 4
RCB 4 1 3 2
GL 3 1 2 2
RPS 4 1 3 2

ORANGE CAP

1 Gautam Gambhir
KKR
182
Runs
2 David Warner
SRH | 165 Runs
3 Steve Smith
RPS | 153 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 10 Wickets
2 Chris Morris
DD | 7 Wickets
3 Rashid Khan
SRH | 7 Wickets