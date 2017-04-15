WATCH: One day, two stunners! Suresh Raina or Rohit Sharma – Who produced best catch of IPL 2017?
Rohit Sharma and Sures Raina, produced the catches against RCB and RPS, respectively.
Screen Grab (IPL)
New Delhi: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma produced a stunning catch, diving in front, to dimiss Royal Challengers Bangalore dangerman AB de Villiers off Krunal Pandya's bowling in the first match on Friday.
Later the same day, Sure Raina took an absoulute scorcher to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane off Praveen Kumar's bowling.
VIDEO: A one-handed beauty from @ImRo45 https://t.co/2lah4yFqkC @mipaltan #RCBvMI
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2017
The two catches were one of the best one can ever come across but which one should win the catch of the tournament, in case we do not see a better one later this IPL season?
