WATCH: Piyush Chawla's MAGIC DELIVERY bamboozles season's leading scorer David Warner in IPL eliminator

Warner, who scored 37 off 35 balls, remained top scorer for his side as they managed only 128/7.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 22:56
WATCH: Piyush Chawla&#039;s MAGIC DELIVERY bamboozles season&#039;s leading scorer David Warner in IPL eliminator
Courtesy: BCCI/IPL

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Piyush Chawla got the prized wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner in their IPL eliminator match at Bengaluru on Wednesday.

KKR captain Gautam Gambhir won the toss and put the defending champions into bat first in the knock-out match.

The Hyderabad-based team started off to a cautious start. After the fall of Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson, they needed skipper Warner to bat sensibly, and long.

But Chawla produced a magic delivery in the 13rd over to uproot Warner's middle stump. The leg-spinner started his second over with a dot ball to Warner, then a back of a length delivery which slided onto the middle stump with little turn undone the Aussie.

Warner, for his part, failed to read the length; and coupled it with a hurriedly played pull shot, resulted in his demise.

Here's the video:

Warner, who scored 37 off 35 balls, remained top scorer for his side as they managed only 128/7. He has scored 641 runs in 14 matches, and is the lone batsman to cross 600-run mark so far in this season.

TAGS

Piyush ChawlaDavid WarnerKolkata Knight RidersSunrisers HyderabadIPL eliminatorIndian Premier LeagueGautam Gambhircricket videocricket news

