WATCH: Pune captain Steve Smith writhes in pain after being hit by a Basil Thampi bouncer

New Delhi: Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith received a nasty blow to his rib cage on Friday after he was hit by a bouncer from the Gujarat Lions bowler Basil Thampi in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Rajkot.

Put into bat by the Lions captain Suresh Raina, the visitors lost opener Ajinkya Rahane early. But Smith calmed the frayed nerves, playing at his usual best.

But in the eighth over, he misjudged a slower bouncer and played the pull shot too early, leaving his chest exposed in the follow through. The ball hit him, and the Aussie writhed in pain.

Here's what happened, watch the VIDEO

Smith made 43 off 23 balls, before he became Dwayne Smith's lone scalp, in the 10th over. Supergiant made 171/8.