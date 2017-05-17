WATCH: RCB captain Virat Kohli promises to come back stronger next season in emotional video message
Entering the 10th season of IPL as one of the favourites, RCB finished last in the eighth-team tournament with 10 points from 14 matches. They managed to win three matches only.
New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has promised to come back stronger in the next season on Indian Premier League (IPL).
Kohli, 28, posted a video message for fans in his Twitter account, with a caption "Really humbled by all the love and support that we got this season. We will come back stronger next season" on Wednesday.
Really humbled by all the love and support that we got this season. We will come back stronger next season. pic.twitter.com/Mi2QlNSNVH
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 17, 2017
Entering the 10th season of IPL as one of the favourites, RCB finished last in the eighth-team tournament with 10 points from 14 matches. They managed to win three matches only.
RCB were the losing finalists from the ninth season, wherein the skipper scored 973 runs in 16 innings.
But this season, the right-handed batsman failed miserably. He scored 308 runs in ten outings.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
TBC Vs TBC
May 19 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians
Rising Pune Supergiant Vs TBC
May 21 20:00 IST
TBC
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 17 20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant
May 16 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017, KKR vs RCB: Fuming Virat Kohli gives an earful to match official after getting out for golden duck — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni's longest six in IPL 2017 lands on roof of Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs RPS match
-
Superman Sanju Samson's flying boundary-rope fielding sets internet on fire – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Robin Uthappa threatens Siddarth Kaul with body contact, then angry Yuvraj Singh takes over — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni walks after nicking the ball during RPS vs KKR match in IPL 2017
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
WATCH: Preity Zinta's priceless reaction after Chris Lynn's dismissal during KXIP vs KKR match in IPL 10
-
IPL 2017 Eliminator: KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir all praise for his bowling unit
-
IPL 2017: KKR defeat defending champs SRH by 7 wickets in rain-shortened Eliminator, play MI in Qualifier 2
-
WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's magical over which almost sealed the deal for Hyderabad against Kolkata in IPL Eliminator
-
Ireland Tri-series: Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham have Kiwis on cruise control over Bangladesh
-
WATCH: Nathan Coulter-Nile marks a come-back with superb one-handed blinder to dismiss Chris Jordan in IPL 2017 Eliminator
-
WATCH: SRH batsman Vijay Shankar punishes Piyush Chawla with classy six in IPL eliminator against KKR
-
WATCH: Piyush Chawla's MAGIC DELIVERY bamboozles season's leading scorer David Warner in IPL eliminator
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
David Warner
SRH
|
641Runs