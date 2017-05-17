WATCH: RCB captain Virat Kohli promises to come back stronger next season in emotional video message

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has promised to come back stronger in the next season on Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli, 28, posted a video message for fans in his Twitter account, with a caption "Really humbled by all the love and support that we got this season. We will come back stronger next season" on Wednesday.

Really humbled by all the love and support that we got this season. We will come back stronger next season. pic.twitter.com/Mi2QlNSNVH — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 17, 2017

Entering the 10th season of IPL as one of the favourites, RCB finished last in the eighth-team tournament with 10 points from 14 matches. They managed to win three matches only.

RCB were the losing finalists from the ninth season, wherein the skipper scored 973 runs in 16 innings.

But this season, the right-handed batsman failed miserably. He scored 308 runs in ten outings.