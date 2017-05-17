close
WATCH: RCB skipper Virat Kohli hands over 'stylish player of the match' award to fan after win over DD

Kohli, who was given stylish player of the match award in the post-match presentation, was seen giving away his award to a fan in the crowd, sitting at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 13:22
WATCH: RCB skipper Virat Kohli hands over &#039;stylish player of the match&#039; award to fan after win over DD

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli led from front to guide his side to a victory over Delhi Daredevils in their last match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 season.

Kohli, who was given stylish player of the match award in the post-match presentation, was seen giving away his award to a fan in the crowd, sitting at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Despite the win, RCB finished at the bottom of the table with just seven points from 14 games, while Daredevils were placed sixth with 12 points from as many matches.

The home side needed 13 in the final over after Mohammed Shami slammed debutant pacer Avesh Khan for a six and a four.

But Daredevils could manage only three and were bowled out for 151.

Earlier, skipper Kohli led from the front with a 45-ball 58 to guide RCB to 161 for six.

Opener Chris Gayle made up for his two consecutive ducks with a 38-ball 48 after RCB opted to bat. In the final over, Pawan Negi smashed three successive fours to help the visitors cross the 150-run mark.

Negi was RCB's most successful bowler, finishing with figures of 3/10 in two overs.

RCB, Virat Kohli, DD, DD vs RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, Indian Premier League, IPL

