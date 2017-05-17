WATCH: RCB skipper Virat Kohli hands over 'stylish player of the match' award to fan after win over DD
Kohli, who was given stylish player of the match award in the post-match presentation, was seen giving away his award to a fan in the crowd, sitting at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli led from front to guide his side to a victory over Delhi Daredevils in their last match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 season.
Kohli, who was given stylish player of the match award in the post-match presentation, was seen giving away his award to a fan in the crowd, sitting at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
Despite the win, RCB finished at the bottom of the table with just seven points from 14 games, while Daredevils were placed sixth with 12 points from as many matches.
The home side needed 13 in the final over after Mohammed Shami slammed debutant pacer Avesh Khan for a six and a four.
But Daredevils could manage only three and were bowled out for 151.
Earlier, skipper Kohli led from the front with a 45-ball 58 to guide RCB to 161 for six.
Opener Chris Gayle made up for his two consecutive ducks with a 38-ball 48 after RCB opted to bat. In the final over, Pawan Negi smashed three successive fours to help the visitors cross the 150-run mark.
Negi was RCB's most successful bowler, finishing with figures of 3/10 in two overs.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 17 20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
TBC Vs TBC
May 19 20:00 IST
TBC
Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant
May 16 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
Delhi Daredevils Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
May 14 20:00 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017, KKR vs RCB: Fuming Virat Kohli gives an earful to match official after getting out for golden duck — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni's longest six in IPL 2017 lands on roof of Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs RPS match
-
Superman Sanju Samson's flying boundary-rope fielding sets internet on fire – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Robin Uthappa threatens Siddarth Kaul with body contact, then angry Yuvraj Singh takes over — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni walks after nicking the ball during RPS vs KKR match in IPL 2017
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
WATCH: Preity Zinta's priceless reaction after Chris Lynn's dismissal during KXIP vs KKR match in IPL 10
-
WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane wins hearts with exquisite effort and fairplay while attempting a catch off Mitchell McClenaghan's hit
-
IPL 2017: Manoj Tiwary credits MS Dhoni for decisive shift in momentum against MI in Qualifier 1
-
Indian Premier League: Chris Lynn would be best suited to play role of Devdas, feels KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan
-
IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Don't think last two overs cost us the game, feels Parthiv Patel
-
WATCH: When RPS skipper Steve Smith changed his decision in IPL 2017, Qualifier 1 on MS Dhoni's suggestion
-
IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Harsh Goenka lauds MS Dhoni's 'explosive' knock against Mumbai Indians
-
WATCH: RCB skipper Virat Kohli hands over 'stylish player of the match' award to fan after win over DD
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
David Warner
SRH
|
604Runs