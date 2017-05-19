close
WATCH: Rohit Sharma HITS Piyush Chawla for one mighty SIX to light up Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL Qualifier

Rohit however failed to finish off the chase, getting out after scoring 26 runs 24 balls in the 13th over.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 23:55
Courtesy: BCCI/IPL

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Friday reminded fans that he still is one of the best hitters of cricket ball. During their IPL Qualifier 2 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the 30-year-old dismissed Piyush Chawla with a huge six, which landed in Chinnaswamy Stadium top-tier.

It happened off the last ball of the 11th over with Chawla bowling completing his spell. The KKR leg-spinner failed to control his delivery, sending down a fuller delivery into the slot for Rohit.

The MI captain didn't waste the chance, and lofted it over wide long-on boundary. The ball kept traveling, before crashing into the stands. The shot oozed with timing and class.

Here's the video:

Rohit however failed to finish off the chase, getting out after scoring 26 runs 24 balls in the 13th over.

But Krunal Pandya stood firm, and they won the match by six wickets in the 15th over to set up a grunge final against nemesis Rising Pune Supergiant.

MI have lost all their three matches against their neighbours this season.

Rohit Sharma sixMumbai IndiansIPL qualifierKolkata Knight RidersPiyush ChawlaChinnaswamy StadiumMI vs KKRKrunal Pandyacricket videocricket news

