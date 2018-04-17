Watch: Sachin Tendulkar plays gully cricket on Mumbai streets

Sachin Tendulkar has achieved everything a cricketer can dream of, and it's now been over four years since one of the world's most iconic players bid farewell to the game. But you cannot take the sport out of a sportsperson even after he/she retires as it was witnessed in a video on social media where the master blaster is playing gully cricket.

The country is in the grip of T20 cricket as the eleventh season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway ten days ago. While Sachin is no longer part of the mega league, he took the opportunity to wield the willow, not on a cricket field but on the streets of Mumbai.

In the video doing rounds on Twitter, Tendulkar could be seen getting out of a car to join some of the young boys playing cricket. Once the vehicles passing by realised it was none other than Tendulkar batting, all of them came to a halt to get a glimpse of India's greatest batsman.

WATCH VIDEO

Tendulkar is presently the team icon of Mumbai Indians (MI), the franchise he represented in the IPL. Across 78 matches for MI, Sachin scored 2,334 runs, including a century and 13 fifties.

However, Mumbai, led by Rohit Sharma, haven't started the ongoing season on a promising note. In their last match, they succumbed to their third straight defeat losing to Delhi Daredevils by seven wickets when Jason Roy's 91 not out took Delhi home off the last ball of the match.

Tendulkar retired from international cricket on November 16, 2013, as the only batsman to have scored 100 international centuries.