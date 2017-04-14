WATCH: Samuel Badree scripts IPL history on debut, takes first hat-trick of 2017 season in magical spell

New Delhi: West Indian Samuel Badree on Friday produced a magical spell of spin bowling on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut at Bengaluru.

Turning up for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the 36-year-old Trinidadian scripted history by taking the first hat-trick of the 2017 season. But unluckily for the leg-spinner, it wasn't enough to save the team against a late onslaught from the visiting Mumbai Indians, who rode on another big West Indian - Kieron Pollard.

Despite losing the toss, RCB got off to a great start with returning captain Virat Kohli showing no signs of injury in the crucial match. But the home side could managed only 142 for 5.

But Badree, opening the attack for RCB, rocked the visitors with a dream spell. His figures of 4-1-9-4, that too in the batting power-play at a venue which is known as a batting paradise, ravaged the Mumbai top-order.

The spell included a hat-trick, those of Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma wickets coming in the third, fourth and fifth deliveries respectively in the third over.

Badree finished his spell with the wicket of Nitish Rana.

Here's the video:

But once his spell was over, Mumbai slowly but surely inched towards the target, with Krunal Pandya and Pollard stitching a 93-run stand for the 6th wicket in just 9.3 overs.

Mumbai won the match, with ease at the end, by four wickets.