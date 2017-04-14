close
WATCH: Samuel Badree scripts IPL history on debut, takes first hat-trick of 2017 season in magical spell

His figures of 4-1-9-4, that too in the batting power-play at a venue which is known as a batting paradise, ravaged the Mumbai top-order.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 20:59
WATCH: Samuel Badree scripts IPL history on debut, takes first hat-trick of 2017 season in magical spell
Courtesy: Facebook (@IPL)

New Delhi: West Indian Samuel Badree on Friday produced a magical spell of spin bowling on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut at Bengaluru.

Turning up for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the 36-year-old Trinidadian scripted history by taking the first hat-trick of the 2017 season. But unluckily for the leg-spinner, it wasn't enough to save the team against a late onslaught from the visiting Mumbai Indians, who rode on another big West Indian - Kieron Pollard.

Despite losing the toss, RCB got off to a great start with returning captain Virat Kohli showing no signs of injury in the crucial match. But the home side could managed only 142 for 5.

But Badree, opening the attack for RCB, rocked the visitors with a dream spell. His figures of 4-1-9-4, that too in the batting power-play at a venue which is known as a batting paradise, ravaged the Mumbai top-order.

The spell included a hat-trick, those of Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma wickets coming in the third, fourth and fifth deliveries respectively in the third over.

Badree finished his spell with the wicket of Nitish Rana.

Here's the video:

But once his spell was over, Mumbai slowly but surely inched towards the target, with Krunal Pandya and Pollard stitching a 93-run stand for the 6th wicket in just 9.3 overs.

Mumbai won the match, with ease at the end, by four wickets.

Live Score Card

KKR 172/6 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
SRH 155/6 (20.0 ov)
DD 188/6 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Daredevils beat Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs
KXIP 137/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Lions
Match begins at 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rising Pune Supergiant
April 16, 2017 20:00 IST

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions

April 16  16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune

April 16  20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Click for full Schdule »

Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab

April 15  20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 15  16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
KKR 4 3 1 6
MI 4 3 1 6
DD 3 2 1 4
SRH 4 2 2 4
KXIP 4 2 2 4
RCB 4 1 3 2
GL 3 1 2 2
RPS 4 1 3 2

ORANGE CAP

1 Gautam Gambhir
KKR
182
Runs
2 David Warner
SRH | 165 Runs
3 Steve Smith
RPS | 153 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 10 Wickets
2 Chris Morris
DD | 7 Wickets
3 Rashid Khan
SRH | 7 Wickets