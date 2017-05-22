WATCH: Shardul Thakur's brilliant catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma leaves Mrs Sharma bemused

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharama would have hoped to score big in the Indian Premier League 2017 final against Rising Pune Supergiant but he couldn't execute his plans with the bat, thanks to Shardul Thakur's stunning boundary rope catch.

RPS were up to the task as far as the first half of the deciding encounter is concerned, after their bowlers and fielders did some amazing work to restrict them to a moderate total of 129 runs.

Rohit's dismissal, as expected, left his wife Ritika worried. Heres' the video of the dismissal:-

RPS spinner Adam Zampa had bowled a short ball inviting Rohit swing and go for a big one and the Mumbai skipper duly obliged.

As he rocked back on the backfoot to hit the pull shot but, a little loss of balance prevented him from generating as much power as he would have liked. Even though his shot was looking good to just clear the boundary, Shardul produced a magical fielding effort to send Rohit packing.

The frustration on Sharma's face and that of his wife's was clearly visible.