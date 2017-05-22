WATCH: Shardul Thakur's brilliant catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma leaves Mrs Sharma bemused
RPS were up to the task as far as the first half of the deciding encounter is concerned, after their bowlers and fielders did some amazing work to restrict them to a moderate total of 129 runs.
New Delhi: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharama would have hoped to score big in the Indian Premier League 2017 final against Rising Pune Supergiant but he couldn't execute his plans with the bat, thanks to Shardul Thakur's stunning boundary rope catch.
RPS were up to the task as far as the first half of the deciding encounter is concerned, after their bowlers and fielders did some amazing work to restrict them to a moderate total of 129 runs.
Rohit's dismissal, as expected, left his wife Ritika worried. Heres' the video of the dismissal:-
— Ashok Dinda (@lKR1088) May 21, 2017
RPS spinner Adam Zampa had bowled a short ball inviting Rohit swing and go for a big one and the Mumbai skipper duly obliged.
As he rocked back on the backfoot to hit the pull shot but, a little loss of balance prevented him from generating as much power as he would have liked. Even though his shot was looking good to just clear the boundary, Shardul produced a magical fielding effort to send Rohit packing.
The frustration on Sharma's face and that of his wife's was clearly visible.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians
May 21 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run
TBC Vs TBC
May 19 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017, KKR vs RCB: Fuming Virat Kohli gives an earful to match official after getting out for golden duck — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni's longest six in IPL 2017 lands on roof of Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs RPS match
-
Superman Sanju Samson's flying boundary-rope fielding sets internet on fire – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Robin Uthappa threatens Siddarth Kaul with body contact, then angry Yuvraj Singh takes over — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni walks after nicking the ball during RPS vs KKR match in IPL 2017
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
WATCH: Preity Zinta's priceless reaction after Chris Lynn's dismissal during KXIP vs KKR match in IPL 10
-
WATCH: The last Mitchell Johnson over that sealed MI's IPL 2017 final fate against RPS
-
WATCH: Shardul Thakur's brilliant catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma leaves Mrs Sharma bemused
-
WATCH: Yuvraj Singh claims IPL Glam Shot of the Season award for this beauty against KKR
-
IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: This Twitter user predicted every detail of Sunday finale, got 8 out of 9 right
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni, Steve Smith's dismissals that proved game-changing for Mumbai Indians in IPL final
-
Chennai Super Kings congratulate Mumbai Indians, announce return to Indian Premier League
-
IPL Final: Rising Pune Supergiant delete tweet mocking Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma after 1st innings
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
David Warner
SRH
|
641Runs