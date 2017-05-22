close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Shardul Thakur's brilliant catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma leaves Mrs Sharma bemused

RPS were up to the task as far as the first half of the deciding encounter is concerned, after their bowlers and fielders did some amazing work to restrict them to a moderate total of 129 runs. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 23:09
WATCH: Shardul Thakur&#039;s brilliant catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma leaves Mrs Sharma bemused

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharama would have hoped to score big in the Indian Premier League 2017 final against Rising Pune Supergiant but he couldn't execute his plans with the bat, thanks to Shardul Thakur's stunning boundary rope catch.

RPS were up to the task as far as the first half of the deciding encounter is concerned, after their bowlers and fielders did some amazing work to restrict them to a moderate total of 129 runs. 

Rohit's dismissal, as expected, left his wife Ritika worried. Heres' the video of the dismissal:-

RPS spinner Adam Zampa had bowled a short ball inviting Rohit swing and go for a big one and the Mumbai skipper duly obliged. 

As he rocked back on the backfoot to hit the pull shot but, a little loss of balance prevented him from generating as much power as he would have liked. Even though his shot was looking good to just clear the boundary, Shardul produced a magical fielding effort to send Rohit packing. 

The frustration on Sharma's face and that of his wife's was clearly visible.

TAGS

Shardul ThakurRohit SharmaRitika SharmaMI vs RPSIPL 2017 FINALIndian Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansRising Pune SupergiantIPL videos

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

WATCH: The last Mitchell Johnson over that sealed MI&#039;s IPL 2017 final fate against RPS
IPLcricket

WATCH: The last Mitchell Johnson over that sealed MI's...

Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand 150% hike for Grade A players; move may not favour MS Dhoni
cricket

Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand 150% hike for Grade A playe...

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh claims IPL Glam Shot of the Season award for this beauty against KKR
IPLcricket

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh claims IPL Glam Shot of the Season awar...

IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: This Twitter user predicted every detail of Sunday finale, got 8 out of 9 right
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: This Twitter user predicted ever...

WATCH: MS Dhoni, Steve Smith&#039;s dismissals that proved game-changing for Mumbai Indians in IPL final
IPLcricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni, Steve Smith's dismissals that proved...

Stephen Constantine wants intense competition for every spot in Team India&#039;s start XI
Football

Stephen Constantine wants intense competition for every spo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

RPS 128/6 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run
MI 129/8 (20.0 ov)

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 21  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 24 Wickets
3 Jasprit Bumrah
MI | 20 Wickets