Essel Group 90 years
WATCH: Sleepy-head​ Rohit Sharma WAKES UP to find Pune players mauling Mumbai in final

The two-time winners of the cash-rich league MI, also boasting one of the strongest teams in the competition, just managed 129 runs for the lost eight wickets.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 22:55
New Delhi: Rohit Sharma and his Mumbai Indians endured a forgettable first half in the final of Indian Premier League 2017 against Rising Pune Supergiant at Hyderabad on Sunday.

The skipper himself could score only 24 runs off 22 balls with the help of four fours. And demoralisingly enough, Rohit was caught napping post his dismissal.

He was however woken up to a rather loud celebration from the Pune players after the fall of Karn Sharma's wicket, courtesy a run-out.

Here's the video:

Defending the low total, Jasprit Bumrah did provide Mumbai a glimmer of hope by removing Rahul Tripathi in the third over, but a steady stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith was proving to be fortress for Pune.

At the time of filing this report, Pune were 58-1 after 10 overs.

TAGS

Rohit SharmaIPLMumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiantipl finalIndian Premier LeagueSteve Smithcricket videocricket news

Live Score Card

Live
RPS 128/6 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run
MI 129/8 (20.0 ov)

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 21  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 24 Wickets
3 Jasprit Bumrah
MI | 20 Wickets