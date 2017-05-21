WATCH: Sleepy-head​ Rohit Sharma WAKES UP to find Pune players mauling Mumbai in final

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma and his Mumbai Indians endured a forgettable first half in the final of Indian Premier League 2017 against Rising Pune Supergiant at Hyderabad on Sunday.

The two-time winners of the cash-rich league MI, also boasting one of the strongest teams in the competition, just managed 129 runs for the lost eight wickets.

The skipper himself could score only 24 runs off 22 balls with the help of four fours. And demoralisingly enough, Rohit was caught napping post his dismissal.

He was however woken up to a rather loud celebration from the Pune players after the fall of Karn Sharma's wicket, courtesy a run-out.

Defending the low total, Jasprit Bumrah did provide Mumbai a glimmer of hope by removing Rahul Tripathi in the third over, but a steady stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith was proving to be fortress for Pune.

At the time of filing this report, Pune were 58-1 after 10 overs.