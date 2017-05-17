WATCH: SRH batsman Vijay Shankar punishes Piyush Chawla with classy six in IPL eliminator against KKR

New Delhi: More than 690 sixes have been hit after the end the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL eliminator at Bengaluru on Wednesday. But the sweetest of them all, probably, was hit by Vijay Shankar today.

The 26-year-old hit that six against Piyush Chawla off the penultimate ball of the 15th over. The KKR bowler pushed the length, and batsman lofted the ball in one smooth swing of his bat over long-on for a mighty six.

What made that stroke stood out was the unseemingly effortless effort from the youngster.

Shankar made 22 off 17 balls with two fours and one six. But the defending champions failed to post a healthy total, managing only 128/7 in their 20 overs' play.

The match was halted after rain interruption. In case of wash out, SRH will go through thanks to their better ranking after the end of league phase.