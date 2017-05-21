close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Steve Smith takes matters in own hands, sends Ambati Rayudu packing with brilliant run-out

The SRH captain collected the ball from left from mid-off, and then turned unleashed a clinical throw at the bowler's end and Rayudu was caught well short of his crease.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 21:12
WATCH: Steve Smith takes matters in own hands, sends Ambati Rayudu packing with brilliant run-out

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma went against the trend of chasing and chose to bat first against Rising Pune Supergiant in the final of the Indian Premier League 2017 but didn't think that the Steve Smith-led franchise will pose such a big challenge so early in the decider. (IPL 2017Final, RPS vs MI - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

After Jaydev Undakat removed Parthiv Patel and Lendl Simmons in the third over of the match, Smith fired a direct hit at non-striker's end to send Ambati Rayudu back to pavilion in the 8th over.

WATCH: Jaydev Unadkat 'SUPER OVER' rocks Mumbai Indians in IPL final
MUST READ
WATCH: Jaydev Unadkat 'SUPER OVER' rocks Mumbai Indians in IPL final

Here's the video of the dismissal:-

The SRH captain collected the ball from left from mid-off, and then turned unleashed a clinical throw at the bowler's end and Rayudu was caught well short of his crease.

TAGS

Steve SmithAmbati RayudMI vs RPSIPL 2017 FINALIndian Premier LeagueIPL 2017IPL videos

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Serie A: Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala fire Juventus to record scudetto
Football

Serie A: Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala fire Juventus to rec...

Bordeaux Challenger: Divij Sharan-Purav Raja pair wins first title of 2017 season in France
Tennis

Bordeaux Challenger: Divij Sharan-Purav Raja pair wins firs...

Italian Open: Slick Elina Svitolina upsets hurting Simona Halep to win Rome title
Tennis

Italian Open: Slick Elina Svitolina upsets hurting Simona H...

WATCH: Jaydev Unadkat &#039;SUPER OVER&#039; rocks Mumbai Indians in IPL final
IPLcricket

WATCH: Jaydev Unadkat 'SUPER OVER' rocks Mumbai I...

Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli propose 150 percent hike for Grade A players
cricket

Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli propose 150 percent hike for Grade...

WATCH: When MS Dhoni slammed Axar Patel for consecutive sixes off last two balls in RPS vs KXIP clash this day last year in IPL
IPLcricket

WATCH: When MS Dhoni slammed Axar Patel for consecutive six...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
RPS
MI 127/7 (19.3 ov)

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 21  20:00 IST
TBC
Click for full Schdule »

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 17  20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 22 Wickets
3 Mitchell McClenaghan
MI | 19 Wickets