WATCH: Steve Smith takes matters in own hands, sends Ambati Rayudu packing with brilliant run-out
The SRH captain collected the ball from left from mid-off, and then turned unleashed a clinical throw at the bowler's end and Rayudu was caught well short of his crease.
New Delhi: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma went against the trend of chasing and chose to bat first against Rising Pune Supergiant in the final of the Indian Premier League 2017 but didn't think that the Steve Smith-led franchise will pose such a big challenge so early in the decider. (IPL 2017Final, RPS vs MI - Live Blog | Full Coverage)
After Jaydev Undakat removed Parthiv Patel and Lendl Simmons in the third over of the match, Smith fired a direct hit at non-striker's end to send Ambati Rayudu back to pavilion in the 8th over.
Here's the video of the dismissal:-
https://t.co/mkIC2Bk4em #VIVOIPL via @ipl
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) May 21, 2017
