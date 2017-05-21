WATCH: Steve Smith's UNTHINKABLE switch-hit SIX leaves MS Dhoni spellbound in IPL final

New Delhi: Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith was in no mood to concede even a single inch against Mumbai Indians in the final of Indian Premier League 2017 at Hyderabad on Sunday.

The 27-year-old from Sydney was holding the Pune innings together, in their chase of 130-run target against the two-time champions. His knock was replete with cautious shot selection.

But with the asking rate constantly climbing, the right-handed batsman was forced to take chances, and in one such move, played a brilliant switch hit. And the result a huge six.

That shot left Mahendra Singh Dhoni spell-bound, forcing the former Pune captain to approach the new captain for a few words of appreciation in front of everyone.

Here's the video:

It happened in the 16th over with Krunal Pandya on attack. Pandya, the left-arm spinner, dropped on the middle stump line even as Smith was shuffling, changing his stance from a right-handed to left-handed one.

Smith that switched hit it over the third man boundary, for a huge six.

But Pune lost the match, despite a valiant 51 off 50 from Smith, by one run in the last-ball thriller.