WATCH: Steve Smith's UNTHINKABLE switch-hit SIX leaves MS Dhoni spellbound in IPL final

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 23:54
WATCH: Steve Smith&#039;s UNTHINKABLE switch-hit SIX leaves MS Dhoni spellbound in IPL final

New Delhi: Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith was in no mood to concede even a single inch against Mumbai Indians in the final of Indian Premier League 2017 at Hyderabad on Sunday.

The 27-year-old from Sydney was holding the Pune innings together, in their chase of 130-run target against the two-time champions. His knock was replete with cautious shot selection.

But with the asking rate constantly climbing, the right-handed batsman was forced to take chances, and in one such move, played a brilliant switch hit. And the result a huge six.

That shot left Mahendra Singh Dhoni spell-bound, forcing the former Pune captain to approach the new captain for a few words of appreciation in front of everyone.

Here's the video:

It happened in the 16th over with Krunal Pandya on attack. Pandya, the left-arm spinner, dropped on the middle stump line even as Smith was shuffling, changing his stance from a right-handed to left-handed one.

Smith that switched hit it over the third man boundary, for a huge six.

But Pune lost the match, despite a valiant 51 off 50 from Smith, by one run in the last-ball thriller.

Steve Smith, IPL video, ipl final, Rising Pune Supergiant, MS Dhoni, Mumbai Indians, Indian premier league 2017, Switch hit six, Krunal Pandya

Live Score Card

Live
RPS 128/6 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run
MI 129/8 (20.0 ov)

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 21  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 24 Wickets
3 Jasprit Bumrah
MI | 20 Wickets